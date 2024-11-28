I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 Stories That Show Grooms Can Be "Bridezillas" As Well
When it comes to weddings, the spotlight often shines on the bride’s excitement, plans, and dreams for the big day. But what happens when the groom takes center stage? Enter the world of "Groomzilla Demands"—where grooms dive headfirst into wedding planning with passion, creativity, and, yes, sometimes a touch of drama. From jaw-dropping requests to emotional outbursts, these 10 unforgettable stories highlight just how intense grooms can get about making their big day perfect.
- “Had one groom who surprised everyone with a long and awkward skit with inside jokes that only he and 2 of the 200 guests were privy to. He then decided that he’d top that off with an amateur drum solo to a slideshow of photos of his childhood pet. Bride’s family cleared out before dessert was done.” — Melliekins / Reddit
- “I was the best man and the groom started freaking out about his hair. So what did he do? Started shaving it off. I stopped him before he got too far. He put a fedora on for the ceremony.” — BennyKB / Reddit
- “My sister’s husband wanted to be involved in every little detail of the wedding. I think that’s great, but the problem is that he lives in another country. He didn’t want to hire the florist until he could see his work directly, but he was arriving in our country one week before the wedding. Also, he wanted to see and approve what the flower girls were wearing. Finally, he got upset because my sister didn’t want to pay extra so he could have a photo shoot while getting ready for the wedding. He made his parents take a few pictures and made sure those pictures were included in the photo album.” — Lis_9 / Reddit
- “One day a new member of the staff, Mick, was leaving for the day when he was accosted by an angry gentleman waiting outside of his car. This man chose to wait over an hour outside of our warehouse because his wedding was in two days and he never bought the matching ties that his fiance told him to. He was just waiting for an employee to leave so he could pounce. Mick spent at least twenty minutes explaining to this guy that the facility was for fulfillment and pickups, especially unexpected and unplanned pickups, are not allowed.
The ‘customer’ then hits Mick with, ‘Well, if you have the ties in there, just give them to me!’ After hearing the ruckus, our shipping manager, Allie, intervened and directed the gentleman to a store that sells ties in colors that match our bridesmaid’s dresses.” — YourGirlSunday / Reddit
- “To me, I wasn’t surprised that the Bride doesn’t know except that she would like to be married next year sometime. The Groom has been telling his friends what month it will be happening next year. And that it will be a morning wedding. With a horror theme because he thinks that’s cool.” — PlayerNo4 / Reddit
- “I’m currently the date of a groomsman for a wedding in the fall and the groom (I kid you not) is throwing a fit because he wants to (wait for it) land at the alter IN A HELICOPTER. Needless to say, the bride is less than thrilled.” — 50andOvercast / Reddit
- “Part-time DJ here was doing a wedding reception, played ‘I knew the bride when she used to rock and roll’, groom strolls up, starts pulling wires out of my main speaker saying ‘THAT WAS CLEARLY ON THE DO NOT PLAY LIST!! ’” - AnUnsungBard / Reddit
- “I don’t know if other places do this but during the reception, they usually have a slide show of the couple growing up. Well, l, the groom, right around when the slide show got to his teenage years, switched to gangster rap. The best thing to show your new family.” — Slimy_S**rt_Socket / Reddit
- “I was in a wedding this past summer where the groom requested that no ‘group dance’ songs be played, but he requested them by name, so we took to figuring out what wasn’t on his list and requesting that. He apparently doesn’t like ‘people dancing together’ but wanted to have a DJ anyway. What were people supposed to do, not dance to the music playing?” — phoenix-corn / Reddit
- “My husband made several demands for our wedding, including custom floral arrangements, and three flavors of cupcakes. But the demand that left me speechless was he wanted us to... learn the Charleston and perform it for everyone (it turned out cute). He insisted on a small custom-cutting cake with quilted fondant, gold pearl accents, dahlia sugar flowers, and a custom topper — he specifically asked for these decorations.
He also instead of rice, birdseed, or bubbles for a send-off, he wanted kazoos. He also had to approve every song played during the reception including the order of when songs were played. He had to review and approve every table place card, centerpiece, and decoration (all of which were handmade by me). And, on top of all that, his suit/shoes cost 4x what my dress/shoes cost. And his ring was more expensive than my wedding band and engagement ring combined.” — literarychick10 / Reddit
