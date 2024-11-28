10 Stories That Show Grooms Can Be "Bridezillas" As Well

When it comes to weddings, the spotlight often shines on the bride’s excitement, plans, and dreams for the big day. But what happens when the groom takes center stage? Enter the world of "Groomzilla Demands"—where grooms dive headfirst into wedding planning with passion, creativity, and, yes, sometimes a touch of drama. From jaw-dropping requests to emotional outbursts, these 10 unforgettable stories highlight just how intense grooms can get about making their big day perfect.