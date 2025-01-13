10 Tips to Make Small Spaces Feel Bigger and Brighter

Having a small, organized room can often be better than a larger, cluttered one. Simple adjustments to the furniture or planning ahead can help you maximize space, making the room feel more open without needing to expand its size.

1. Paint the walls white.

One of the easiest and most DIY-friendly small home ideas from designers is to simply paint it white. Whether it’s your ceiling, trim, or, in this case, fireplace, painting it white will instantly make the room feel bigger and brighter.

2. Install a wall-mounted desk.

Desks are a must-have in any room, whether you’re working, journaling, or doing your makeup. But when space is tight, many of us end up using the bed or floor instead. That’s where wall-mounted desk comes to the rescue. This clever piece of furniture mounts to the wall and doubles as a shelf when folded away. It’s a simple way to save space and keep your room looking neat and organized , almost like the desk was never there at all.

3. Buy multifunctional furniture.

Multi-purpose furniture is a game-changer for maximizing space in your living room. Items like floor lamps with shelves, storage bins that double as tables or seats, and coffee tables with hidden compartments or drawers keep your space both practical and clutter-free.

4. Use mirrors.

Mirrors are magical when it comes to transforming a room, instantly making it feel brighter and more spacious. By reflecting light, they create the illusion of a bigger, more open area. Placing a large mirror opposite a window helps bounce natural light around, adding depth and warmth to your space. For a bold statement, try a mirrored wall or an oversized mirror. They not only make small rooms appear larger but also keep the design modern and elegant.

5. Use rugs.

It might seem like a small rug is the best choice for a small living room, but a bigger rug often works better. Instead of placing a small rug in the center, go for a larger one that can sit under your furniture. This makes the space feel more connected and spacious.

6. Put the furniture closer to the wall to make it larger.

Many people think putting all the furniture against the walls makes a room feel bigger, but it’s actually the opposite. Moving furniture away from the walls makes the space feel more open and cozy while improving flow. To hide the back of the couch, you can add a sideboard behind it and decorate it with a few accessories.

7. Try to recess the lighting.

Ceiling fans and bulky light fixtures can make a room feel smaller by drawing attention downward. To create a more open and airy space, opt for recessed lighting that blends seamlessly with the ceiling. In smaller rooms, natural light is your best friend—ensure your windows are clear of furniture or a TV. Light, sheer curtains are a great choice to let in maximum sunlight, instantly making the space feel brighter and more expansive.

8. Add a gallery wall.

It may seem unexpected, but covering a wall from floor to ceiling can make a small room feel bigger. A carefully arranged gallery wall, for instance, can create the illusion of higher ceilings. By placing frames all the way up to the ceiling (or just below), you naturally draw the eye upward, making the space feel more open and airy.

9. Organize the space vertically.

The key to making small spaces feel larger and more airy is to make use of the room’s height. Vertical subway tiles are a good option since they give the impression that the walls are higher. To keep the room looking tidy and uncluttered, combine them with a basic color scheme like blush, white, and black.



Another ingenious method of drawing the eye upward and creating an air of spaciousness is to use floor-to-ceiling curtains. Adding shelves, hanging plants, or positioning tiny artwork vertically are further ways to make advantage of vertical space. These simple ideas make the most of every square inch and create a light, airy atmosphere in your space.

10. Add tall lamps.

In small spaces, go for tall floor lamps or tabletop lamps to make the room feel bigger. Their height draws the eye upward, creating the illusion of higher ceilings. Choose slim, simple designs that don’t take up too much space, and use soft, warm lighting to keep the room cozy and inviting. This simple trick adds both style and a sense of openness to any small area.