10+ Era-Inspired Nail Designs to Copy

Nails have been making statements since ancient times. Ever wondered how the style icons of the past expressed themselves through nail art? This guide will take you through epic nail styles from different eras so you can nail (pun intended!) each historic look.

1920s: The “moon manicure” emerged.

© macchiatomama / Reddit Flora 13 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Back then, they didn’t have all these gels or acrylics, so they used what’s called a “moon manicure,” where you leave the half-moon at the base of the nail bare. The technique allowed people to flaunt a polished appearance without entirely covering the nail, which was seen as more elegant at the time. They only painted the tips, which is funny because now people pay extra for that “reverse French.”

It was usually red or pink, so it was like they all coordinated without even trying. Today people do it with a bunch of different colors and it looks stunning! Vintage glam, totally timeless.

1950s: Almond-shaped nails became a defining feature.

The 1950s manicure is a classic—total elegance and charm. Nails were all about that perfect oval shape—nothing too flashy.

Everyone was sporting reds, pinks, and corals, all designed to match their lipstick, of course. For today’s version, you can choose any color you like. You can modernize it by opting for a soft pastel base with minimalistic gold or silver accents—it’ll look absolutely classy.

1970s: Disco Era. Bold colors and the introduction of artificial nails marked this period.

The 1970s were, like, groovy when it came to nails! People were really experimenting with these dramatic shapes and all kinds of vivid colors—we’re talking fiery oranges, electric blues, and greens. It was all about standing out, not blending in.

And let’s not forget about the metallics! They loved using shimmer and glitter to catch the light. Disco-ready nails. It is a super cool look today, too, but maybe you can mix it up with modern colors.

1980s: Neon nails, along with geometric designs and embellishments like rhinestones.

The 1980s manicure was all about big, bold designs with lots of neon colors, geometric patterns, and of course, super high-shine finishes. Nails were often squared off and sported vibrant shades — hot pinks, electric blues, neon yellows, and lime greens. And let’s not forget the rhinestones and metallic accents. That style was so unforgettable!

Today, you could totally bring back the ’80s mani but make it a bit more modern. You can take those same bright colors but mix them with today’s soft, matte finishes or apply them just as accents — maybe a neon French tip or a few geometric designs on a single nail. It’d be an homage to the ’80s, but, you know, not as in-your-face.

1990s: French manicures dominated, featuring nude nails with white tips.

The 1990s manicure was the perfect combo of grunge and glam. Think frosty pastels, deep metallics, and of course, a ton of glitter for that perfect pop-star look. French tips were everywhere, usually done in pink and white. And don’t forget the classic clear gloss coat — everyone wanted that shiny finish.

Today, you can do a modern French tip but swap the pink and white for something unexpected, like holographic or chrome tips. Some themed designs can be cool too. Pair it with some cute accessories—like chunky rings—and it’s totally a look!

2000s: Acrylics, nail art, and glitter designs became trendy.

The 2000s vibe was all about playful yet polished aesthetics. Picture bright colors, bold patterns, those adorable nail stickers that everyone was obsessed with, and bold French tips (but with twists—metallic or glitter tips over the usual pink-and-white). Then there were super square shapes and, of course, some serious nail art, like rhinestones and fun patterns inspired by pop icons and celebs. Neon colors were also in, making nails stand out like accessories themselves.

Today, we can modernize that vibe with some minimalist touches, such as a clean, glossy finish and a single graphic accent nail to maintain a chic yet playful look. Throw in some neutral colors with a pop of neon or metallic for that retro flair, and voilà!

2020s (Modern day): Trendy manicures feature everything from minimalist nude shades to intricate 3D designs.

These days, manicures are all about personalization—glazed, chrome, and even holographic finishes. They make your nails look like they came straight from a high-end runway. Neon French tips, ombre fades, and minimalist nail art like single dots or micro-graphics are totally in right now. And let’s not forget about the nail shape; almonds and coffins are the go-to shapes for anyone who’s serious about style.

Today’s nails are the perfect way to match your vibe, whether you’re keeping it casual or going full glam. Honestly, you can pair these looks with anything, from a casual sweater to a night-out look—just enough sparkle to keep it cute but not over-the-top.