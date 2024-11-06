17 Classy Manicure Designs That Are the Embodiment of Sophistication

Everyone is free to wear their fingernails the way they want to. But if you like to follow fashion, we’ll tell you what kind of manicure looks chic and creates an aura of luxury.

The glitter on the fingertips

There is a trend for “quiet luxury” in the world right now. This trend can be briefly described by 3 things: sophistication, quality and discreet luxury. Just look at these shiny nails that are both elegant and sophisticated. And the silver color is associated with frosty patterns.

Gold goddess

This manicure can make you want to do it even for the sake of its name. Gold goddess. This manicure will definitely grab everyone’s attention.

Chrome French manicure

Chrome manicure belongs to the bright and extravagant trend — maximalism. But if you want to sit in 2 chairs at once, a shiny tip paired with a nude base is an acceptable option for “quiet luxury.”

Marble manicure

Marble is a timeless classic. This year it has become even more popular. This design makes the manicure sophisticated and luxurious, as if each nail turns into a separate work of art.

Graphic details

Bold black details are stylish. On relatively short nails, this pattern looks neat and not flashy.

Nude nails

If you’re not a fan of fancy designs, this one is right for you. The “nude” nails should have a barely noticeable color or a complete lack of shade coating. The main thing is that nails look healthy and have flawless cuticles. By the way, this design has become popular among the nobility since last spring. Stars also loved it, for example, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cate Blanchett.

Milky white square nails

Do you prefer square nails? A milky manicure looks amazing in a luxury aesthetic.

Shimmering white

A shimmery white manicure is easy to match with any look. Besides, it looks very delicate. These are the nails of a sophisticated woman.

Glazed nails

This is another variation of white manicure. These nails were introduced by Hailey Bieber.

Blush nails

This manicure is a classic representative of the “quiet luxury” style. Small decorations on the nail plate are allowed.

Pink pearl nails

This manicure is also called strawberry glazed nails, and it also fits the “quiet luxury” manicure aesthetic.

Nails with lip gloss effect

The essence of this trend is that the base is the classic pale pink nail polish. And then you start experimenting, for example, you can add another color.

Or place pearl droplets on the tips of your nails.

If you’re going to do a French manicure, do it like this! By combining a glossy neutral base with pearlescent white tips, we get a fresh take on a classic look.

Peach nails

Peach nails are delicate. Those who want to experiment can do a “reverse” French manicure with gold strokes.

Simple design

The simple yet sophisticated design will suit any look at any time of year. Neutral colors such as this chocolate brown always look expensive.

Dazzling nails

Let’s be honest: not everyone wants to wear ordinary manicure nails, even if it corresponds to the “quiet luxury” aesthetic. So let’s look at singer Olivia Rodrigo’s nails. Despite the quirky additions, the manicure remains a chic inspiration for the “quiet luxury” style.

Burgundy nails

If you are not used to the nude palette, pay attention to deep, noble colors such as burgundy. This manicure looks expensive and stylish both on long and short nails. The burgundy color is associated with elegance, luxury and warmth. On the other hand, it has been in the top for a long time and, perhaps, has already become overused. Therefore, we recommend opting for chocolate nails.

Chocolate nails

Chocolate nails are simply the hit of fall 2024. Creamy, soft brown color with bright shine, looks like melted chocolate. This manicure looks good on nails of any length.