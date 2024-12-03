10+ Workouts Busy Moms Can Do With Their Kids

Workouts aren’t for the gym only. Dive into kid-friendly routines that don’t just get you moving to shred those extra pounds you may not like—but help build stronger connections, boost your mood, and show your kids the joy of staying active. From playful stretches to exciting tickle crunches, these exercises are designed to fit into your busy life and make fitness a family affair.

1. Plank as a playful adventure

Assume the plank position—whether on your knees or toes—with hands placed directly under your shoulders. As you hold steady, invite your toddler to crawl through the “tunnel” your body forms. If you feel ambitious enough, elevate the fun by doing a plank with your child perched on your back. Keep in mind that this is tougher than a regular plank, so don’t push it too hard. Ensure your kiddo sits above your lower back. For better weight distribution, a “horsey-ride” stance with their feet around your neck works wonders, shifting weight onto your arms. They can even attempt their mini-plank on your back. Capture the moment—it’s an Instagram-worthy shot!

2. Push-ups for a family sing-along

From your trusty plank position—on knees or toes—add a push-up and belt out this fun tune. Your toddler will pick up on “up” and “down” motions, and who knows, they might start doing their mini push-ups! 🎶 Sing along: When you’re up, you’re up (hold the top of your push-up)

When you’re down, you’re down (lower to the bottom)

And when you’re only halfway up (pause halfway)

You’re neither up (push back to the top)

Nor down (lower to the bottom) Or you can let your kid join the action! They can cling to your back like a tiny koala and sit on your upper or mid-back (avoid the lower back).

3. Tickle crunches

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet planted firmly on the floor. Invite your toddler to sit atop your stomach. Begin your crunches, and each time you lift up, give their tummy a playful ticket. You can also flash a goofy grin or make a silly face—they’ll love the interactive fun.

4. Squats with bonus weight

Amp up your squats by using kids as an additional weight. Let them piggyback, front-carry, ride your shoulders, or even strike a “wood plank” pose for a cradle hold. The higher they go, the tougher the burn—shoulder rides crank up the resistance more than a piggyback. You can put your baby on the mat and give him or her a toy each time you squat.

5. Monkey lunges

Mastering lunges is all about control—avoid stepping too far forward. Land with your weight in your heels, push back up with power and then step into your next move. Keep your back straight for perfect form. Don’t forget to toss your baby into a shoulder carry for a next-level challenge that torches your core while sculpting your legs. As an alternative, you can hold your child in your arms in front of your chest. Optional kiss on the forehead for every rep!

6. Baby-style stretching out

Set your little one up so they can lock eyes with you and join in on the action. Count out the seconds loud and clear—they’ll love hearing your voice. And if your baby’s ready to move, why not make it a team stretch? Double the fun, double the bonding!

7. Baby lifts

Whether you’re standing, sitting on an exercise ball, or squatting, gently lift your little one to head height (or just a bit higher). Stay steady and controlled as you raise and lower them, adding a twist side-to-side to fire up your core.

8. Airplane mode

Lay on your back and lift your legs to create a tabletop shape—the perfect perch for your little one! Place your baby tummy-down on your shins so they can enjoy some tummy time while you sneak in a balance challenge. Feeling up for it? Add gentle crunches to bring your face closer to theirs for giggles and bonding. Remember, safety first—always keep your hands on the baby for support!

9. Weighted bridge lift

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet planted firmly on the floor. Now, power up! Drive through your heels, squeeze those glutes, and lift your hips toward the sky in a slow, controlled motion. Keep your spine neutral and let your glutes steal the show. This beginner-friendly, low-impact move isn’t just simple—it’s versatile! To level it up, balance a weight on your hips for an extra challenge.

10. Downward facing dog

Place your little one on the mat and get ready to power up your arms and stretch out those legs! Start on all fours, then lift your hips high, feeling the stretch through the back of your legs. Let your head hang loose, gazing toward your belly. Keep your feet parallel or rise onto your tiptoes. Need a gentler stretch? Simply bend your knees slightly and enjoy the flow!

11. Dance party

If you see that today it won’t be possible to squeeze in a workout, transform your room into a dance floor. Not only will it get your heart pumping, but it’ll also turn the exercise into a family bonding moment. Dedicate just 20 to 30 minutes to dance with your kids, and you’ll be amazed at the calorie burn—and the laughs you’ll share.

When working out with a toddler, expect the unexpected! Diaper changes, snack breaks, or the occasional meltdown might interrupt your flow—but don’t let that discourage you. Just pick up where you left off when the coast is clear. Remember that exercising isn’t just about getting fit—staying active boosts mental health, cuts the risk of depression and anxiety, eases stress, and improves sleep—something that moms may need even more. Before starting any post-pregnancy exercise, check in with your doctor for the green light.