“1000-lb Sisters” Star Amy Slaton Looks Unrecognizable After Her Wedding, Fans Are Shocked
“1000-lb Sisters” icon Amy Slaton has completely wowed fans with her stunning bridal look, tying the knot with her new husband, Brian Lovvorn, in a breathtaking ceremony that shows her ongoing transformation. Amy looked truly gorgeous and practically unrecognizable as she embraced her happily ever after.
The event brought together Amy’s deeply personal style with the couple’s vision of “Victorian meets light gray meets dusty blue and white,” resulting in a memorable celebration. The joy and confidence radiating from the reality TV star were palpable, making her the centerpiece of the stunning affair.
The 1000-Lb. Sister’s star made sure every detail contributed to her beauty, starting with a special request from her groom. The bride shared a fun detail about her hair makeover: Back in May, Amy told, “Brian wants me to have pink hair for the wedding, and I want to have a Victorian style updo.” She delivered on this promise, wearing her locks in an elegant, Victorian-style updo with a “special color.”
Her dress was equally magnificent: a gorgeous gown featuring intricate flower and vine details woven into the beading that perfectly complemented her figure and the wedding’s gothic romance theme. While the creative planning was a joy, including showcasing her handmade artwork and “moons everywhere,” Amy shared the process of putting together the bridal party: “I deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge.”
Amy’s fans were so happy about her. The comment section lit up the moment the photos dropped. One fan noted, “Not going to lie. Amy looks STUNNING in that dress,” while others chimed in with, “She looks incredible!! I hope she got to have the wedding of her dreams,” and, “She looks so pretty.” Another person couldn’t hold back their excitement, writing, “I am absolutely in AWE! Amy looks absolutely stunning. What a beautiful dress.” It was basically a nonstop wave of love and hype for her big moment.
Brian, who met Amy at a park concert, views their union as a fundamental promise: “Getting married is a promise to spend the rest of our days trying to make each other’s days as good as they can be, whatever that means and at any given time,” he says.