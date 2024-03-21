11 Best Shows on Showtime That Are Worth Your Time

Showtime is a premium cable and streaming service known for its exceptional original programming. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Showtime offers a diverse range of content for every viewer. Additionally, Showtime is home to some of the most critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. It offers a seamless streaming experience with exclusive access to its entire library of content. Now, let’s dive into the 11 best shows on Showtime that are definitely worth your time.

11. The Big C (2010-2013)

The Big C is a heartwarming comedy-drama series starring Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison, a Minneapolis school teacher whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The show follows Cathy’s journey as she navigates through the ups and downs of living with cancer, finding humor and strength amidst the challenges she faces. With its blend of humor, emotion, and raw honesty, The Big C offers a poignant exploration of life, love, and the human spirit. In addition to its compelling storyline, The Big C features trivia such as Laura Linney’s acclaimed performance as Cathy, which earned her several award nominations. The series also delves into themes of resilience, friendship, and the importance of seizing the moment, reminding viewers to cherish every moment and find joy even in the face of adversity. Through Cathy’s journey, the show teaches us about the power of acceptance, courage, and living life to the fullest, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking.

10. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Penny Dreadful is a captivating horror drama series that intertwines iconic characters from classic literature, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Dracula, into a haunting narrative set in Victorian London. Created by John Logan, the show offers a rich tapestry of gothic themes, supernatural elements, and complex character arcs, drawing viewers into a world of darkness and intrigue. With its masterful storytelling and atmospheric cinematography, Penny Dreadful immerses audiences in a chilling exploration of morality, mortality, and the human psyche. Beyond its compelling storyline, Penny Dreadful boasts interesting trivia, such as its inspiration from Victorian literature and its exploration of Gothic fiction conventions. The series delves into themes of identity, sacrifice, and redemption, challenging viewers to confront their own inner demons and the consequences of their actions. Through its portrayal of flawed yet resilient characters, Penny Dreadful reminds us of the importance of empathy, courage, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

9. Patrick Melrose (2018)

Patrick Melrose is a captivating TV miniseries based on the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, offering viewers a glimpse into the tumultuous life of its titular character. Patrick, portrayed brilliantly by Benedict Cumberbatch, navigates through a world of privilege and trauma, struggling with personal battles and the shadows of his past. The series delves into themes of redemption, resilience, and the complexities of family dynamics, as Patrick confronts his demons and strives for healing. Aside from its gripping storyline, Patrick Melrose offers interesting trivia, such as its inspiration from Britain’s upper class as depicted in St. Aubyn’s novels. Through Patrick’s journey, the show explores the moral value of confronting one’s past and taking responsibility for one’s actions. It serves as a reminder that no matter how difficult the circumstances, there is always hope for redemption and growth, highlighting the importance of resilience and self-reflection.

8. Queer as Folk (2002-2005)

Queer as Folk is a groundbreaking TV series that delves into the lives, loves, and struggles of a diverse group of gay men and women living in Pittsburgh. With its brash humor and genuine emotion, the show offers a raw and authentic portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community, tackling issues such as love, friendship, career ambitions, and societal acceptance. One of the show’s revolutionary aspects is its portrayal of love as transcending gender boundaries, emphasizing that love conquers all, regardless of sexual orientation. In addition to its impactful storytelling, Queer as Folk is remembered for its brave actors who brought the characters to life with depth and authenticity, breaking stereotypes and showcasing the complexity of queer individuals. The show’s moral value lies in its celebration of diversity, resilience, and the importance of acceptance and self-expression. Through its characters’ journeys, Queer as Folk reminds viewers of the universal human experience of seeking love, acceptance, and happiness, regardless of one’s sexual orientation or identity.

7. On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2007)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a dark comedy TV series that takes viewers on a wild ride through the world of pyramid schemes and the lengths people will go to for success. Set in 1992 Central Florida, the show follows Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee, as she navigates her way through a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme while facing various challenges and moral dilemmas. Kirsten Dunst’s portrayal of Krystal Stubbs adds depth to the character, showcasing her determination, resourcefulness, and flaws in a way that resonates with audiences. Aside from its compelling storyline, On Becoming a God in Central Florida offers intriguing trivia for viewers to uncover, from its original development plans in 2017 with Yorgos Lanthimos to its eventual premiere on Showtime in 2019. The series also explores themes of ambition, greed, and the pursuit of the American Dream, prompting audiences to reflect on the moral implications of chasing success at any cost. Through its unique blend of humor and social commentary, On Becoming a God in Central Florida delivers entertainment while provoking thoughts about the darker side of human nature.

6. Yellowjackets (2021-presents)

Yellowjackets is a gripping TV series that keeps you on the edge of your seat with its intense storyline and complex characters. Set in both the past and the present, it follows a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness, only to face even darker challenges as they struggle to survive. The show’s writing style, while not everyone’s cup of tea, fits the series nicely, with a rhythm of conversation that draws you in and keeps you engaged. Aside from its compelling storyline, Yellowjackets offers a plethora of trivia for fans to delve into, from dissecting hidden clues to debating character motivations. It’s the kind of show that sparks lively discussions and keeps viewers eagerly awaiting each new episode. Beyond its entertainment value, the series also explores deeper themes of survival, resilience, and the darkness that lies within us all. Through the characters’ struggles and moral dilemmas, Yellowjackets prompts audiences to reflect on their own choices and values, making it not just a thrilling watch, but also a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition.

5. Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007)

Stargate SG-1 is a cult classic sci-fi TV show that aired from 1997 to 2007. It follows the adventures of the SG-1 team as they travel through the Stargate, a device that allows instantaneous travel to other planets. The show explores various themes such as exploration, friendship, and the fight against tyranny. Notably, Stargate SG-1 holds the record for the longest-running North American science fiction series, spanning ten seasons and several spin-offs. Fans of Stargate SG-1 often engage in trivia quizzes to test their knowledge of the show’s intricate universe. From alien races to complex plot lines, there’s always something new to discover. Beyond entertainment, the show imparts valuable moral lessons about courage, sacrifice, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. It encourages viewers to embrace diversity, work together as a team, and strive for a better future, making it more than just a sci-fi adventure.

4. Twin Peaks (2017)

One of the best shows on Showtime is Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost that isn’t just any TV show. It’s like diving headfirst into a surreal world where mystery meets quirky characters and damn good coffee. Set in a small, picturesque town, the show follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as he investigates the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. But don’t be fooled by its detective premise; Twin Peaks is a rollercoaster of bizarre happenings, dream sequences, and supernatural elements that keep you guessing till the very end. It’s the kind of show that leaves you scratching your head one moment and gasping in awe the next. Beyond its enigmatic plot, Twin Peaks is a treasure trove of trivia and hidden meanings. From its iconic cherry pie to the backwards-speaking dwarf, every detail seems meticulously crafted to add layers of intrigue. Fans have spent years dissecting its symbolism and Easter eggs, turning watching Twin Peaks into a communal experience like no other. But amidst the surrealism lies a deeper message about the darkness lurking beneath the surface of seemingly idyllic communities. It’s a reminder that things are rarely what they seem and that even the most picturesque façade can hide profound secrets. Twin Peaks isn’t just a show; it’s a journey into the unknown, inviting viewers to ponder life’s mysteries while savoring a damn fine cup of coffee.

3. Shameless (2011-2021)

Shameless is a gritty yet heartwarming TV series that follows the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family in Chicago’s South Side. Focused on the head of the household, Frank Gallagher, and his six children, the show navigates through the struggles of poverty, personal battles, and dysfunctional family dynamics with raw humor and authenticity. Each character, from the rebellious Fiona to the eccentric Lip, adds layers to the narrative, creating a rollercoaster of emotions for viewers. One of the intriguing trivia about Shameless is its ability to balance dark humor with poignant moments, keeping audiences hooked for 11 seasons. Beyond the entertainment value, the show delves into themes of resilience, loyalty, and the importance of community support. Despite their flaws, the Gallagher family members display unwavering loyalty to each other, teaching viewers valuable lessons about the strength of familial bonds and the power of resilience in the face of adversity.

2. Billions (2016-2023)

Billions is a gripping TV series that delves into the high-stakes world of finance, power, and ambition. Set in the backdrop of New York City, the show follows the intense rivalry between two formidable characters: the cunning hedge fund manager Bobby «Axe» Axelrod and the relentless U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades. With its intricate plot twists and dynamic characters, Billions keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a glimpse into the cutthroat realm of Wall Street. The series is known for its sharp dialogue, complex relationships, and morally ambiguous characters, making it a must-watch for anyone intrigued by the intersection of wealth and morality. Beyond its entertainment value, Billions prompts viewers to reflect on themes of power, integrity, and the consequences of one’s actions. Through the intricate schemes and moral dilemmas faced by its characters, the show highlights the blurred lines between right and wrong in the pursuit of success. As viewers witness the characters navigate through ethical dilemmas and personal sacrifices, Billions serves as a thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche and the lengths people are willing to go for power and success. Ultimately, the series challenges viewers to consider the true cost of ambition and the importance of maintaining one’s moral compass in the face of temptation and ambition.

1. Dexter (2006-2013)

Dexter is a gripping TV series that follows the life of Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department by day, and a vigilante by night. The show is renowned for its suspenseful plot lines, dark humor, and complex characters, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its eighth-season run. In addition to its compelling storyline, Dexter is packed with intriguing trivia. For instance, did you know that the show’s protagonist, Dexter Morgan, is portrayed by actor Michael C. Hall, who received critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character? Moreover, Dexter has garnered a dedicated fan base who eagerly engage in discussions about the moral complexities depicted in the series. Despite Dexter’s murderous actions, some argue that his code, which dictates that he only kills those who deserve it, raises thought-provoking questions about justice and morality.