11 Bill Gates’ Predictions That Scarily Became Our Reality

There’s often talk of seers like Nostradamus who can predict the future, even though these theories remain largely unproven. Conspiracy theorists also believe that the animated TV series, The Simpsons, has managed to predict quite a few things that have come true. Taking the same forward in a more logical, educated manner is tech biggie, Bill Gates. In his 1999 book Business @ the Speed of Thought, the tech mogul envisaged the future, even if it sounded a little far-fetched. With most of Bill Gates’ predictions holding true today, guess who’s having the last laugh?

Mobile Phones

Bill Gates’ prediction: “People will carry around small devices that allow them to constantly stay in touch and do electronic business from wherever they are. They will be able to check the news, see flights they have booked, get information from financial markets, and do just about anything else on these devices.” Today’s scenario: From smartphones to smartwatches, Siri to Alexa, technology has come a long way from the Nokia’s, Siemens, or Phillips devices of 1999. At that time, all there was in the name of entertainment, was the “snake” game, today, the whole world is your oyster, and lies within a device.

Online Finance & Medicine

Bill Gates’ prediction: “People will pay their bills, take care of their finances, and communicate with their doctors over the internet.” Today’s scenario: While you still need to go see a doctor for major issues, minor issues can be solved by ordering a home blood test and then consulting a doctor over the internet. Even medicines can be ordered online for convenience. You can certainly do your banking and billing online, via your banks’ apps and sites, or through apps like PayPal and Venmo. Clearly, the Microsoft founder knew what he was talking about.

Price Comparison Sites

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Automated price comparison services will be developed, allowing people to see prices across multiple websites, making it effortless to find the cheapest product for all industries.” Today’s scenario: Price comparison sites and even apps like ComparetheMarket, MoneySuperMarket, and more from Google Products have made it easy for consumers to get the best deal. So whether you are trying to renew your car insurance, or buy new tech, or get your home insured, a quick comparison will let you save the most money. Sites like Expedia help people find the cheapest flight and hotel deals, while Google Shopping and Microsoft Bing are more than happy to find you the best deals for almost everything.

Social Media

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Private websites for your friends and family will be common, allowing you to chat and plan for events.” Today’s scenario: While the “private websites” bit didn’t quite happen, you can make groups on Facebook and WhatsApp to converse with some of your contacts, keeping others out. The same goes professionally, with apps like Slack and Asana. Plus, the whole gamut of social media is yours to explore.

Automated Personal Assistants and Home Monitoring

Bill Gates’ prediction: “’Personal companions’ will be developed. They will connect and sync all your devices in a smart way, whether they are at home or in the office, and allow them to exchange data. The device will check your email or notifications, and present the information that you need.

When you go to the store, you can tell it what recipes you want to prepare, and it will generate a list of ingredients that you need to pick up. It will inform all the devices that you use of your purchases and schedule, allowing them to automatically adjust to what you’re doing.” Today’s scenario: With virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa helping you connect to all other “smart” devices in your home, or hand, Gates’ predictions have already come true.

Other smart devices like Ring doorbells and Google Nest technologies not only provide home security, but also record daily routine. They can also automatically adjust your house’s temperature.

Online Communities

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Online communities will not be influenced by your location, but rather, your interest.” Today’s scenario: There are plenty of websites and online communities and even discussion boards that talk about niche topics. Some websites have expanded into separate verticals as well. Reddit is a prime example as well, where you are free to join or create subgroups (subreddits) that focus on a single topic of interest.

Live Sports Discussion

Bill Gates’ prediction: “While watching a sports competition on television, services will allow you to discuss what is going on live, and enter a contest where you vote on who you think will win.” Today’s scenario: With so many “leagues” entering games like football, baseball, basketball and now, cricket, fans often take to social media sites like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Threads to discuss players and teams, live. Some even stream the game live, while hosting votes, and contests for players to predict the winners, and win prizes as well.

Smart, Targeted Advertising

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Devices will have smart advertising. They will know your purchasing trends, and will display advertisements that are tailored toward your preferences.” Today’s scenario: Search for anything on your phone or computer, and then notice carefully how the next few sites you visit carry ads for the same thing. Even the ads on social media apps like Facebook are geared towards your demographics and interests, enabling advertising to be smarter and more niche than before.

Live TV Links

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Television broadcast will include links to relevant websites and content that complement what you are watching.” Today’s scenario: Almost every commercial on TV usually has a callout. Some ads ask the viewer to go to a website or follow them on social media, or even scan a QR code for a special discount.

Project-Management Software

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Project managers looking to put a team together will be able to go online, describe the project, and receive recommendations for available people who would fit their requirements.” Today’s scenario: With plenty of work being done remotely, all over the world, there is no dearth of workflow software, including Slack, Asana, and Trello. Such project-management software programs and apps make it easy for people spread all over the world to come together as a team and make magic. More sites like Fiverr help connect people needing creative talent, fueling bigger and better work.

Online Recruiting

Bill Gates’ prediction: “Similarly, people looking for work will be able to find employment opportunities online by declaring their interest, needs, and specialized skills.” Today’s scenario: There are plenty of job sites that help you apply and pass through the preliminary stages of the interview. LinkedIn, now a Microsoft subsidiary, also aids in job searches, letting recruiters come to you as long as you have a catchy profile. Plus, AI is entering the job market as well.