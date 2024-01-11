11 cleaning products that will avert any catastrophe

How much time do you spend on an average every week to clean your house and personal items? We are pretty sure that the items we have gathered for you, will help decrease that time. They might also bring much more impressive results with less hustle.

1. Hard floor cleaners that are packed with the deep cleaning power of enzymes. You can drop one pod inside 1.6 gallons of water and into your bucket and start mopping. It will fizz a lot for a bit. After the bubbles are over, you can start cleaning.

4.5 stars out of 5

The formula is made with 97% naturally-derived ingredients and plant-based surfactants that break down dirt and grime, and are gentle on all hard floors. No ammonia, bleach, or parabens.

Benefits: Its scent is great and it is not overpowering. Also, the product doesn’t leave any residue on the floor.

Flaws: A few people say that they dislike the concentrated formula of the product.

Promising review: One of my kids has severe eczema that is partially triggered by pinesol. We had been using a dilution of industrial vinegar with lemon oil as a substitute, however, the floors still felt grimy, and the mop water was clear after mopping the whole house.

I went ahead and tried these pods, which have a mild fresh fragrance and are excellent at lifting and removing grime from the floor. I was appalled when I poured the waste water out after mopping as its color was a dark brown dense soup. This product is great quality and will yield a deep clean. I’ve used it twice and my daughter hasn’t reacted at all to it. @Amazon Customer

2. Oven cleaner that is formulated to penetrate tough, burned-on grease and food in as little as 3 minutes. You can use it to clean oven interiors, oven doors, barbecue grills, broilers, broiler pans, and stainless-steel surfaces.

4.5 stars out of 5

It is great for occasional deep cleaning or everyday tough spot cleanings. You can use it on warm or cold surfaces. To apply it, just spray on the stain, wait, and wipe the residue away.

Benefits: According to happy customers, stubborn grease is lifted without even scrubbing. In some cases, it cleaned 14-year-old grime.

Flaws: It has a pretty strong smell, so you need to make sure your kitchen is well-ventilated and you are wearing gloves.

Promising review: This product has been around for years. I think the current “version” is improved because it does not have the really, really strong and pungent odor as it had in years past. I used it on a counter top multi-function oven. I tried all the YouTube suggestions and none worked — not even a little.

And then I remembered Easy Off from my childhood. Well, as I sprayed the baked on stuff, it literally dripped off before I could even wipe it off. Two seconds!! But caution: wear gloves! I didn’t and skin has peeled off my fingers where I wiped the residue off with paper towels. THAT’S some strong stuff! @jerryb2339

3. Multi-surface cleaner, whose biodegradable formula is ideal for all non-porous surfaces. It has a sweet scent; a charming mix of flowers and fruits. It is safe to use on hardwood floors, tiles, countertops, walls, and more surfaces.

4.8 stars out of 5

It contains plant derived and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Made without parabens, phthalates, animal derived ingredients, and always a cruelty-free formula. It also requires dilution for use.

Benefits: The scent is what stands out when using this product. Also, the bottle design offers easy application without any product being wasted.

Flaws: One person said that it left residue on their countertop, while someone else noted that it’s not meant for hard stains.

Promising review: I bought this for use on buy hardwood floors and am pleased with the scent and ease of use. It does not seem to leave any residue and cleans very well. Haven’t used it on anything else, as I prefer my spray bottle cleaners.

BUT might max some up in an empty and try it on my blinds and ceiling fan. But that’s for another day. Or month. Or year. @chris

4. Toilet brush and plunger set that come in a very sturdy holder. Both tools are sturdy and efficient. The plunger is made from commercial grade rubber suction cup which provides maximum plunging power. The ergonomic handle offers a secure and comfortable grip.

4.5 stars out of 5

The brush’s strong bristles are not easy to get deformed, and they offer deep cleaning of those hard-to-reach corners. Water drips off the brush easily to go back into the holder.

Benefits: The plunger has a respectable weight, while being small enough to fit nicely in your bathroom. The combo also looks very sleek in most bathrooms.

Flaws: One person mentioned that after 2 years, the bristles on the brush started falling off. Also, it’s quite difficult to remove the manufacturer’s stickers.

Promising review: This product just came yesterday. I’m not a person to write reviews. Yet here I am reviewing a toilet combo. I know, right? However, I just had to share. This set has some weight to it. It is substantial. I read one of the reviews about the bowl brush being short.

I’m not sure what kind of bowl brush that person previously used because this one was the same size as the one I was replacing. I hopefully won’t have to use the plunger at all. It seems to be a decent weight for a plunger. I was really happy with the weight. Now I don’t feel like I have to worry about the toilet brush holder falling over with the wet brush on the floor. I hope this helps someone. @Strong gurl

5. A brush kit that contains medium stiffness nylon power brushes that will attach to your favorite cordless drill. They will not scratch your surfaces and can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, and porcelain.

4.5 stars out of 5

The 3 different sizes and shapes of brushes will help you clean everywhere around your bathroom, kitchen, and pretty much the entire house. The cordless drill is not included in the package.

Benefits: The brushes help you clean quickly and do one task in 20% of the time. It’s great for cleaning soap scum and hard water stains.

Flaws: It can feel quite heavy for some people to use, so make sure you check the weight before purchasing.

Promising review: I purchased this set after being disappointed with a battery powered scrubber for grout lines in tile flooring. I like that this attaches to my cordless drill and gives me more power to scrub the lines out. Much less tiring than doing it by hand. My only dissatisfaction is that I would prefer to be able to choose the brush sizes.

I can’t see myself using anything other than the smallest size, so the other 2 larger brushes are a waste. Who knows; maybe I’ll find a use for them down the road. Bottom line, If you don’t have a cordless drill, purchase one before wasting your money on a battery powered model. These are basic brushes and work great. @S. Torregrosa

6. Grill scraper that can be effective on gas, charcoal, pellet, and flat-top grills. Just heat up your grill, dunk the grilling cleaning brush in water, and scrub. The handle is made from polypropylene, a heat-resistant, sturdy, cooking grade plastic.

4.3 stars out of 5

The cleaning heads are made from a heat retardant foam, wrapped in a high temp kevlar layer to ensure maximum longevity. Also, they’re dishwasher and washing machine safe.

Benefits: According to buyers, the scraper is very easy to use and doesn’t leave any dirt behind. Also, there are no loose wires you should worry about.

Flaws: For some people, it didn’t last very long, and it didn’t clean up good after putting it in the dishwasher.

Promising review: The Grill Rescue worked great for me. Heated the grill up to a little over 400, ran the rescue over the grill grates a few times, soaking it in water several times and the grates were 98% clean. I’d recommend it to anyone. @Andrea McCowan

7. Handheld cordless vacuum that removes hair, dirt, and debris from carpets, car interiors, furniture, and high-traffic areas. It’s easy to carry and use in small areas. It has a charging base that can’t be mounted on walls.

4.4 stars out of 5

There is an on-board extension that doesn’t require you to bend over too often. The nozzle rotates 180o to fit into tight spaces at different angles. It can reach even at the most difficult of areas.

Benefits: According to happy customers, this cleaner has a powerful suction, and it is very easy to clean. It also comes with a reusable filter.

Flaws: It is as loud as a conventional vacuum, and you need to fully charge it before using it. Otherwise, the battery will die quickly.

Promising review: After another wonderful beach day, I went to the gas station to vacuum my car, but it was broken. I remembered I had purchased this handheld vacuum for the cat’s favorite couch that I’ve been cleaning daily, but didn’t see much on the filter, so I wasn’t convinced. I’ve included pictures of my backseat taken 2 minutes apart since it started raining.

Lifesaver! I did the backseat floor as well. All under 2 minutes!! Some industrial vacuum power in this little gadget. I’m sure it would be perfect if I had spent more time on it. It even sucked up a goldfish that was not part of beach day. @SassySunflowerMia

8. Pet hair remover that will remove even the coarser cat and dog hairs. It’s so much better than traditional lint rollers and will clean every surface in your home. Also, it does its job very quickly by rolling it back and forth on hairy surfaces.

4.5 stars out of 5

It does not require any adhesives or sticky tape, and can be used again and again. When you’re all done, just press down on the release button to open the pet fur remover and empty it out completely.

Benefits: It’s portable so you can take it in the car with you. One customer has had it for 2.5 years, and she still uses it successfully.

Flaws: One customer mentions that it’s not effective when used on sheets and other finer fabrics.

Promising review: This is by far the best pet hair remover tool I have ever seen! I was a bit skeptical at first, but after reading many (and I mean many) of the reviews as well as the “how to” videos, I was convinced to give it a try.

Believe it or not, I don’t regret it a bit. I received the tool a couple of hours ago, and I’m already in love. My puppy is a lab/GSD mix and has very stubborn fur (a fluffy undercoat with a thick fur on top). So as you can see on the picture they easily get stuck on her bed.

I used to just vacuum the pillow bed, but it would take FOREVER and wouldn’t take off all the hair.

I used this tool and was able to remove 98% of the hair within minutes! I do have to admit that it helped that I watched the “how to” video first. You really have to use it with a back and forth motion with a little pressure, but if you do so, it works great! It’s easy to use and easy to clean. A lifesaver for every pet parent that owns a fur baby that likes to shed. @Verena

9. Dishwasher cleaner that helps remove limescale and residue that causes bad smells. It also cleans areas you can’t see, including the pump and valve, drain and recirculation hoses. It can be used on all dishwasher brands effectively.

4.6 stars out of 5

You can use this product monthly or twice a month if your dishwasher is extra dirty. Just place one tablet in the detergent tray and run a normal wash cycle.

Benefits: Customers mention that after using this product, not only the dishwasher was cleaner, but also the dishes came out cleaner than before.

Flaws: One person noticed a weird smell coming from drain hose after using this product. However, the interior of the dishwasher was spotless.

Promising review: I wasn’t sure if this was going to really do anything, but I had noticed that the hard water buildup in the dishwasher was getting worse and our dishes weren’t getting as clean. I bought this as a ‘why not?’. After the first use, the dishwasher was a lot cleaner and our dishes have been cleaner than before. I’m pleasantly surprised that it actually works! I’m looking forward to using it a few more times and seeing it get cleaner and cleaner. @robcameranc

10. Pressure washer that has a powerful motor and water pressure strength. The onboard reel keeps the 20 ft. high pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage. The water can reach up to 104 degrees.

4.4 stars out of 5

It automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. It has 5 quick-connect spray tips that tackle light, medium and heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

Benefits: The soap container feeds soap into the stream nicely. Also, people seem to love the long cord that allows them to reach areas that are not close to the power supply.

Flaws: Since it’s electric, it can take a while to reach full pressure. Also, the plastic and aluminum garden hose adapter feel a bit cheap.

Promising review: Love this pressure washer! It is easy to move around wheels work great, easy to set up, easy to connect to the hose. The attachments work great and are easy to change. The cord is long so you can cover a large area without having to move the plug. I wish the cord had hooks to easily attach to the machine, but this isn’t a dealbreaker.

It is easy to roll up and unroll the hose for the sprayer, too. The container for the soap removes easily to add soap. The directions are easy to understand. I was able to assemble and wash my whole fence in one day, and it’s a big fence. This was an open box and was in great condition just like new at a better than new price. @Liz Lynch

11. Carpet spots remover that gets rid of all stains, including pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, and rust. It is non-toxic, non-flammable, odor free, and petroleum free. It is 100% safe to use around kids and pets.

4.5 stars out of 5

It is water based and does not require rinsing, vacuuming, or waiting for a long time to see results. It can be added to most carpet cleaning machine for instant results.

Benefits: One customer said that the product cleaned stains of 1 year. It is also a plus that the liquid does not have any strong odor.

Flaws: One person had difficulty removing stains on contact and had to do a lot of scrubbing. One other person said that the stain came back.

Promising reviews: I have used many different products over the years. Folex has been the best carpet cleaner/stain remover I’ve used. I use it on my dining room rug mostly, but I also use it on my fabric upholstered furniture. It doesn’t have a harsh smell and it works quickly.

I usually clean stains right away, but sometimes find one that’s been there for a while. I am still able to get the stains out even if it has been sitting for a while. @K

Cleaning is one of the most time-consuming and boring chores around the house, but it can be done much more quickly and efficiently when you use the right tools. Best-selling items are usually the ones you should go for since they have proved their usefulness.