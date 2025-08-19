11 Creepy Stories That Still Keep Women Up at Night
1.
Matched with a dude on hinge last year, talked for a day or two and exchanged numbers. Sent him a selfie of me without makeup, like just for fun, idk, it wasn’t flirty. And he got the metadata from that iPhone photo and sent me a Google Maps picture of the house I sent it from. Blocked him immediately.
© elmie_ / Reddit
2.
A horrible date with a “nice guy” named Josh back in 2002. We went hiking on our date, he spent the entire time bragging about how smart he was, smarter than everyone he’s ever known, so smart, he knew not to go to a university because community college is just as good for much less. Everyone who doesn’t do things the exact way Josh does them has a low IQ.
All of Josh’s co-workers are not as smart as he is; he was the best employee in history, and his workplace would fall apart without him. Josh also had a lot of trouble finding a woman because women often have low IQs and can’t keep up with his intellect, not me, though, I’m OK. I could not wait to get home and block the guy. © will_write_for_tacos / Reddit
3.
He works (still does) in the same lab as me. We’re both from the same part of the world, and he insisted he could predict the type of person I was. That I like music. I enjoy spicy food. I want to get married and have kids. So does 99% of the world.
Kept insisting we had so much in common. Then he asked me out for a team planning meal, but it would only be him and me. My gut told me to run, and I told that it wouldn’t be appropriate. He tried to laugh it off, saying I was “overthinking it,” that it was just “friendly.”
The last straw was when he tried to corner me in the lab, asking personal questions under the guise of “just getting to know a colleague.” I then told him that if he needed to talk, make sure it was in email only. It didn’t deter him, and it only stopped when HR got involved at my insistence. © throw-away-punjaban / Reddit
4.
I once went out with a “nice guy” named Matt, who said he loved “soft girls with deep thoughts.” Seemed poetic. Big mistake.
On our date, he took me to this weird coffee shop with no menu because “real connoisseurs know what to ask for.” He then ordered for me without asking, because “he could tell what kind of girl I was.”
He kept calling me “kitten” the entire time, I had never given him a nickname to use. He asked if I liked guys who cry and when I said “sure, I think it’s healthy,” he launched into a rant about how women “say they want sensitivity but always go for jerks.” © Paula_pau / Reddit
5.
My friends and I were on a weekend getaway to Seattle. A few hours in, one of our friends vanished. We searched for hours but couldn’t find her.
Then, I got a call from a ’nice guy’ who said he’d found her. We went to his house and found her lying on the couch. She looked fine, but the guy gave me the creeps.
I helped her up and basically sprinted out of there. Nothing happened after that, but I spent the next month wondering if I’d ’bump’ into the guy while I was out.
6.
I met this guy at a commute, and he made small talk with me. I didn’t want to be rude, so I responded politely. As soon as I got out, he followed me.
I was meeting my husband and kids. He saw me as I reached them, then walked up to me and said, “Why would you lead me on like that?” I just ignored him and told my family we should leave.
7.
Date with a local guy while I was home for the summer (living abroad) many years ago. He was nice/cute but trying a bit too hard and wanting to move really fast (I think I was 25 at the time and not ready for marriage). After two dates, I just wasn’t feeling it as he was love bombing me with all kinds of expensive, lavish gifts from the beginning.
When I declined a third date, he started sending the gift packages to my mom’s house, and always included a love note about how much he liked me and how desperately he wanted me to come over to his place for dinner some time. © CletoParis / Reddit
8.
He helped me move, brought me coffee and always acted like a great friend until I started dating someone else. And he completely flipped, called me ungrateful and said I owed him a chance. Classic ‘nice guy’ behavior, kindness with conditions. © Salty_Squirrel535 / Reddit
9.
I went on two dates with a guy, and after the second politely told him that I wasn’t feeling anything romantically and didn’t want to continue seeing him. I woke up to 9-10 long paragraph texts about how I was making a mistake, that he would’ve treated me well, most guys aren’t as great as he was, etc. I spent maybe 5 hours total with this dude, including a movie. © scannalach / Reddit
10.
Met a guy in college who I got along with really well. But I only ever saw him as a friend. One day he asks to go get coffee.
So we meet up at a coffee shop, and he confesses his attraction to me. I’m flattered, but I let him down gently, saying I just see him as a good friend. He says he understands.
We continue chatting and I bring up my sister. He instantly asks if I think my sister would go out with him. Like, dude...just. No. © breebree934 / Reddit
11.
I met a guy from a dating app, and we really hit it off. We finally met, but I noticed one thing that’s a real dealbreaker. He smelt awful. I couldn’t tell if it was from his cologne or shampoo, but it was so strong.
By the end of the date, I asked him about it, and he said showering daily is very unhealthy, “I like to shower maybe once a month, it keeps my natural musk.” That was the first time I ghosted someone.
