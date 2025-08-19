11 Creepy Stories That Still Keep Women Up at Night

He works (still does) in the same lab as me. We’re both from the same part of the world, and he insisted he could predict the type of person I was. That I like music. I enjoy spicy food. I want to get married and have kids. So does 99% of the world.

Kept insisting we had so much in common. Then he asked me out for a team planning meal, but it would only be him and me. My gut told me to run, and I told that it wouldn’t be appropriate. He tried to laugh it off, saying I was “overthinking it,” that it was just “friendly.”

The last straw was when he tried to corner me in the lab, asking personal questions under the guise of “just getting to know a colleague.” I then told him that if he needed to talk, make sure it was in email only. It didn’t deter him, and it only stopped when HR got involved at my insistence. © throw-away-punjaban / Reddit