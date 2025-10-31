11 Grandparents That Show Us They’re the True Jewels of a Family

Family & kids
17 hours ago
11 Grandparents That Show Us They’re the True Jewels of a Family

grandparent’s love offers a gentler and warmer feeling that comes from a supporting hand rather than a parental one. It complements your mom and dad’s affection. Their love is purely unconditional and they only want to see you grow. These stories show this love.

1.

  • I didn’t get on with my grandmother for years — we had a really toxic relationship for quite a long time and never spoke. Then all of a sudden, about 6 years ago, she got an iPad when my grandfather passed away and she decided she wanted to be more independent. She starts sending me kitten videos on YouTube and chain emails full of jokes and all kinds of stuff and we began emailing back and forth a lot and slowly rebuilt our relationship. © TheFuturist47 / Reddit

2.

  • Back before I was born, my granny donated some of my auntie’s clothes to a local charity shop and later that day, my great granny came to visit them and she showed off all these nice clothes that she had bought for my auntie from a charity shop and it turned out that she had bought the exact same clothes my granny had donated earlier that day. © -FangMcFrost- / Reddit

3.

  • My grandma was in the hospital, and we never visited. When she came home, we expected her to be upset, instead, she invited us to dinner. She only asked us to bring the kids too. As we arrived, the door was closed. But when it opened, we found her standing there with a smile on her face.
    At the table she said, ’’Even though you couldn’t visit me, I wasn’t offended. Instead, I’m so thankful. Your children called every day, asked about my health, and showed so much care. They waited for me to get better so they could visit me. I’m so glad to see how well you’ve raised them, with such kindness and care.

4.

  • My grandma had Alzheimer’s. Before she passed away, she would forget who I am and kept calling me the maid’s name. I was upset, but had to stay strong. A day after the funeral her maid gave me a scarf. I unraveled it and a note dropped from it. It said, “I’m sorry if I forget you in my mind, you’re still in my heart forever.”

5.

  • My grandma and I were best buds. I was raised by single mom and I was left to fend for myself in quite a lot. My grandma stepped up and made up for it lots of ways. She used to pick me up for alone time weekends and sometimes would pick me up after school to hang out. She taught me lots of valuable lessons about life and even taught me how to drive.
    We used to talk about everything. I was able to introduce my grandmother to my grandchildren before she passed and it was one of the proudest moments of her life. I’ll never forget the joy in her eyes. She was the true light of my life. © SubUrbanMess2021 / Reddit

6.

  • My grandparents were nice people. Every weekend we go and visit and my grandma always cooks every single meat every week and She’d treat us like we are kings. My grandpa takes us to his factory, brings us tea and vada every time we go. Every time there is a jackfruit from garden he used to make us all sit around and feed us. I dearly miss them. My grandpa died years ago. and my grandma has been in a coma for a year. Every single day I wish for her to die peacefully.
    © ivanpkaramazov / Reddit

7.

  • My brother and I used to have sleepovers at my grandparents’ house. Our grandmother would always bring little snacks and plates of fruit to the bedroom where the computer was, because we were always playing games on it. She was always checking in on us and making sure we were happy. I miss that. © ajw59***6 / Reddit

8.

  • My grandma believed in me and loved me when it seemed no one else did. She was not afraid of what anybody thought of her, either. When her best friend got put in a home for dementia, and her adult son had them put my grandma on the “no visit” list because she called him out on his taking advantage of her financially, my grandma put on a wig and sunglasses and pretended to be someone else so she could sneak in and see her best friend. © GrannyMayJo / Reddit

9.

  • When I left for college, we stopped at their house in the middle of the 6-hour drive. Grandma slipped me a $20 and said, “Don’t tell Grandpa.” Grandpa slipped me a $20 and said “Don’t tell Grandma.” Last time I saw him alive. The memory makes me smile. © Ndeipi / Reddit

10.

  • My grandmother raised me and she is the only mother I know. People usually try to make me feel weird for still staying with her especially since I’m a guy. At work, they are always making fun of me. The last woman I went out with told me in the most polite way that I needed to grow up. It sucks to constantly hear that but I personally don’t think there is anything wrong with it. I just wish I wasn’t made to feel like some freak just for wanting to take care of her as she has taken care of me. She is my best friend. © FortuneAbject3195 / Reddit

11.

  • I was really close with my grandma on my dad’s side before she past. She grew up with a stepmom she didn’t get along with and understood my issues with my own stepmom better than most grandparents today would. I could tell her anything and she would listen with open, nonjudgmental ears. © tvp204 / Reddit

While some grandparents are a source of affection and support, others... not so much. Some, like this one, can betray you in the worst way. This grandchild gave her grandma everything, but in return, no gratitude and a crazy plot twist.

Comments

Get notifications
barbara Nivens
17 hours ago

#10 is a wonderful man. Women are making a huge mistake passing him up. Just imagine the care and attention he'd give you.

-
-
Reply

Related Reads