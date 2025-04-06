11 Old School Nail Designs That Are Having Their Moment Again
1. Minimalistic nail art
Minimalist nail art is making a stylish return, with dainty designs featured on a single nail. If you prefer a subtle yet fashionable look, this trend is perfect. Think delicate snowflakes, fine geometric patterns, or tiny leaves on a neutral background. Even a charming animal design can add personality.
2. Glitter nails
The latest take on glitter nails incorporates softer embellishments, creating a refined and luminous effect. Unlike the bold, chunky glitter of previous years, this trend leans more towards sophistication, with subtle shimmer accents or elegant glittery French tips.
3. Golden flakes
Warmer vibes are best shown through gold flakes. Adding them to your nails makes the overall mani more sophisticated, with a radiant touch. Whether sprinkled over deep shades like emerald or burgundy or layered atop a nude base for a soft shimmer, the effect is always captivating.
4. Different color on every nail
The “skittle nails” trend, where each nail is painted a different shade, continues to be a playful and creative favorite. This style is great if you’re a fan of self-expression and individuality, making it a fun way to switch up a manicure. Remember, the color palettes may shift depending on the season.
5. Cherry red nails
The black cherry shade has become the go-to variation of burgundy. This rich, deep red gives off confidence and sophistication, and has always been a staple for any season. For those looking to add a creative touch, incorporating nail art can give this classic mani a fresh and contemporary spin.
6. Ombre nails
Ombre nails are still a seasonal favorite, offering a smooth color transition that enhances their elegance. Shades that fade from burnt orange to rich brown or from soft beige to creamy nude make way for a chic and polished appearance. Not to mention, they complement any outfit or occasion.
7. Copper nails
Copper nails first gained popularity in the late 2010s and early 2020s, standing out as a unique alternative to traditional gold or silver. With their warm metallic sheen, they create a balance between sophistication and coziness. This year, they’re reclaiming their place as a chic trend that seamlessly blends vintage charm with modern appeal.
8. The tortoise shell trend
Tortoiseshell nails are experiencing a revival, offering a stylish and versatile choice for nail enthusiasts. This pattern, featuring warm tones and dark flecks, mimics the classic tortoiseshell design seen in accessories. It’s no surprise it can pair beautifully with a range of colors and styles.
9. Animal-print nails
Animal-print nails are making a strong return, adding a bold and playful edge to nail art. Inspired by the resurgence of ‘80s fashion, this trend transforms nails into small artistic statements. From zebra stripes to cow spots and classic leopard prints, there are endless ways to incorporate this wild aesthetic.
10. Deep blue nails
Deep, rich shades of blue like indigo have long been a favorite, especially for those who love bold and dramatic colors. This eye-catching color serves as a great alternative to classic black or navy, making it perfect for winter or evening wear.
11. Chrome nails
Chrome nails have made a strong comeback due to their versatility. Available in an array of finishes, from soft neutral tones to striking metallic hues, they cater to both minimalist and statement-making styles. The reflective, mirror-like surface has captivated fashion lovers and celebrities alike.
To make sure you’re always up to speed with the hottest 2025 nail trends, also check out this list of surprising styles for your manicure.