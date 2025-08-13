11 Outdated Manicure Trends We’re Officially Retiring This Year
Some nail designs just don’t age well. What once felt bold and trendy can quickly become outdated as styles shift and evolve. If you’re wondering which past looks have lost their charm, you’re not alone, and we’ve got the lowdown.
1. Water marble nails
Once a standout nail art trend, water marble manicures, where polish is swirled in water and transferred onto nails, have lost their fashionable edge. With beauty preferences shifting toward minimalism and polished looks, marble designs feel overly complex and less refined than the clean, monochrome styles now trending.
2. Square dark-colored nails
Dark-colored square nails, once a go-to for bold style, are falling out of fashion in 2025. The sharp edges and deep shades, like black or burgundy, can come off as too harsh compared to today’s softer looks. Trending now are rounded or almond-shaped nails in light, neutral, or pastel tones, which offer a more polished and versatile appearance. This change reflects a wider shift in beauty trends toward natural, minimalistic aesthetics.
3. Ultra long nails
In 2025, ultra-long nails are falling out of favor as beauty trends shift towards more practical and health-conscious styles. According to Brit + Co, nail artist Maria Jones notes that “ultra-long and stiletto-shaped nails” are being replaced by more functional shapes like almond or short square nails, which are stylish yet manageable.
This move reflects a broader trend towards simplicity and elegance in nail fashion. Additionally, Nailicy highlights that excessively long nails can hinder daily tasks and pose hygiene concerns, leading many to opt for shorter, more natural lengths.
4. Chrome manicures
While the classic full-coverage chrome look is still admired, nail trends are shifting towards more nuanced applications. The modern approach involves using chrome as an accent rather than a full nail coating. This refined use of chrome offers a sleek, futuristic effect that feels both sophisticated and artistic, aligning with the current preference for minimalist and personalized nail designs.
5. 3D nails
Three-dimensional nail enhancements, think oversized charms and bulky embellishments, are beginning to fade from popularity as the beauty world moves toward cleaner, more wearable aesthetics. Nail artist Maria Jones notes that people are now favoring understated and minimalist manicures over heavily textured looks that feel impractical for daily life.
6. Crack nail polish
Crackle nail polish, once a standout trend in the early 2010s, has lost its appeal in 2025. The cracked finish, which initially offered a unique, edgy look, is now seen as messy and outdated. Many nail enthusiasts and professionals view it as reminiscent of chipped or damaged polish rather than a deliberate design choice.
As nail art has evolved towards more refined and sophisticated styles, the crackle effect no longer aligns with current aesthetics. For those seeking textured nail designs, modern alternatives like soft gradients, smoky patterns, or semi-transparent finishes with a slight shimmer are recommended.
7. Mint green nails
Mint green nails, once celebrated for their fresh, pastel charm, are now viewed by many style insiders as outdated. As fashion-forward trends lean toward cleaner, more modern palettes, professionals suggest swapping mint for soft sky blue, or even blending the two for a refreshed twist that feels more contemporary.
8. Black matte nails
Matte black nails, once a symbol of edgy sophistication, are becoming less prevalent in 2025 as nail trends shift towards more dynamic and textured finishes. While the classic matte black look remains timeless, the beauty industry is embracing designs that incorporate glossy accents, intricate patterns, and mixed textures to add depth and interest to manicures.
This evolution reflects a broader trend towards personalization and creativity in nail art, moving beyond the minimalist matte aesthetic. For instance, Rihanna’s recent matte black French manicure, featuring glossy black tips, offers a modern twist on the traditional style, blending matte and shine for a more nuanced look.
9. Glow-in-the-dark nails
Glow-in-the-dark nails, once a playful and eye-catching trend, are now considered outdated in 2025. While they offered a fun, novelty appeal, the aesthetic is increasingly viewed as gimmicky and lacking in sophistication.
The glowing effect is often associated with juvenile or Halloween-themed looks, making it less suitable for everyday wear. For those seeking to stay on-trend, experts recommend opting for minimalist styles like sheer tints, milky finishes, or soft pastels that exude a timeless and polished appearance.
10. Barbie pink nails
Though Barbie pink manicures once dominated the beauty scene with their bold, saturated hues, the trend has notably waned. As fashion experts note, the recent surge of Barbiecore has faded, giving way to a preference for more subdued and minimalistic shades like soft pastels and muted tones, making vivid pinks feel dated in 2024 and beyond.
Bonus: 3 chick manicures that never go out of style.
- Soap nails: Soap nails epitomize the minimalist “clean girl” aesthetic with their sheer, glossy finish that mimics the look of freshly washed hands. This trend has been embraced by celebrities like Rihanna and Victoria Beckham. The appeal lies in their versatility and low-maintenance elegance, making them suitable for any occasion.
- Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate nails have surged in popularity, offering a rich, sophisticated alternative to classic black manicures. The deep brown hues are versatile, complementing various skin tones and outfits, and are particularly favored during the fall and winter seasons. Their timeless appeal ensures they remain a staple in contemporary nail fashion.
- Latte nails: Inspired by the comforting tones of a latte, this trend features a blend of creamy beige and soft brown shades, often with wavy or marbled designs. Latte nails exude warmth and sophistication, making them a perfect choice for those seeking a neutral yet stylish manicure. Their popularity continues to rise, reflecting a broader appreciation for cozy, coffee-inspired aesthetics in beauty trends.
Not everyone is okay with simple, borderline boring nails. Some people prefer bold designs that turn heads and make others around them ask them who their nail artist is.