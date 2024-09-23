11 Trendy Haircuts That Are Popular in Different Countries

Even in the era of global trends, women from different countries have a lot to learn from each other. For example, you can add a twist to your looks with an Italian-style haircut. Or create a relaxed look with a short haircut like a French woman. And Japanese and Korean women wear traditional hairstyles that are over 1000 years old as if they were invented only yesterday. This article uses images created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Pixie

© evegillesoff / Instagram Flora 21 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

French women proudly wear both long and extremely short hairstyles. The daring pixie cut has been an undisputed hit since the end of 2023. But this haircut didn’t appear yesterday. For example, the style icon of the 50s, Audrey Hepburn, used to flaunt this haircut. By the way, in 2024 the title of “Miss World” was awarded to a girl who created her image thanks to this hairstyle. Eva Gilles shocked the viewers of the contest, who are used to the fact that the winners are almost always ladies with long hair.

Low bun

Danish women, like other Scandinavians, put comfort above all else. They have made a simple low bun a super trend. This hairstyle can be done quickly and easily. At the same time, it looks stylish, and smoothly combed strands won’t fall on the face. The bun is suitable for both formal events and walks with the dog. It also goes well with eye-catching makeup.

Short curls

Luxurious, carefully styled curls never go out of fashion, and Brazilian women know it quite well. And it doesn’t matter whether the curls are natural or perms. They will add chic and elegance to your looks. This haircut just below the jawline will also look great. In 2024, this is one of the main trends.

Side bun

This graceful hairstyle is a trademark of Spanish beauties. You can make a side bun either from your own hair, having braided it beforehand, or with the help of a chignon. After adding a colorful accessory in the form of a red flower, you can easily go to a formal event or a romantic date.

Ombré

Girls in amazing Japan sometimes look like they’ve stepped out of a sci-fi movie. So, they don’t mind experimenting with bright colors. In 2024, the ombré called Phoenix is gaining popularity in Japan. By mixing one shade with another, most often from light to dark, a stunning effect is created. And by the way, this coloring allows you to leave the roots outgrown for a long time and look magical at the same time.

Hime

This haircut with an unusual name was inspired by the hairstyles of Japanese characters. However, it appeared in the 8th century thanks to the aristocratic women. Still, it was Korea where the hime was perfected, so much so that it even became a trend. This hairstyle is worn by K-pop stars such as Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation and popular South Korean actresses. This trendy haircut implies long hair with bangs. And the side strands of the bangs reach up to the ear line or even to the jawline. The charming image created by this hairstyle will suit any type of face.

Retro hairstyles

Retro style is in vogue in India. Nostalgia for the hairstyles of the 70s and 80s is more popular than ever, and Indian girls love to recreate the looks of glamorous divas of those years with vintage hairstyles, like voluminous curls.

Mullet

Very few people realize that this daring haircut appeared back in antiquity. And since the early 1970s, it has been favored by some of rock’s biggest names, such as Keith Richards and Paul McCartney. This layered hairstyle involves cutting short the hair on the sides and front, but keeping it long at the back. Today, the mullet is once again popular in London and Berlin. And it is worn not only by men, but also by women who opt for comfort. After all, this hairstyle doesn’t require special care, and always looks incredibly stylish.

French bob

Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection/East News

The French bob is perhaps one of the main components of that most popularized image of a classic French woman. We tend to visualize a young woman with a baguette in her hands, wearing a beret with a short straight haircut with bangs that frames her face. Today, this hairstyle is not just popular, it’s called the most fashionable trend of 2024.

Italian bob

Sebastien Courdji/KCS/East News

Unlike the French bob, the Italian one implies layering. The length of hair should be above the shoulders and below the jawline. At the same time, the hairstyle is more versatile, doesn’t have strict lines, and the ends can be mussed. All this gives more possibilities for styling. The Italian bob looks great on thick hair, because thanks to the layers, styling looks lighter.

Scandinavian bob

Practical Swedes, Danes and Norwegians have also found the bob attractive, but have improved it in their own way. The Scandinavian version of the bob is unpretentious: it requires virtually no styling or care. This means that less money and time is spent on styling, and it looks ultra-fashionable and sophisticated. Hair is cut below the jawline. And most often a side parting is used to create asymmetry in the hairstyle.