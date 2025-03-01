12 Beard Transformations That Completely Changed a Man’s Appearance

Curiosities
day ago

Letting a beard grow—or shaving one off—can completely transform a man’s appearance. The difference can be so striking that he almost looks like a different person. 13 men shared their personal experiences along with before-and-after photos, showcasing their incredible transformations. Their stories might just inspire you to switch up your own look.

1. Almost unrecognizable now

2. “My bearded journey so far”

3. “Some faces need a beard!”

4. A simple shave can make a world of difference

5. “I hope more East Asian guys grow more beards.”

6. “First beard after a handful of months of growing it out.”

7. “The real journey begins now!”

8. “8 months apart.”

9. “Growing my beard made me want to revamp my entire look.”

10. “Trimmed a significant amount of the length off.”

11. “9 months of beard progress.”

12. “Well, I wouldn’t recommend shaving your beard off.”

If you’re thinking about growing a beard, check out 15 Simple Tips to Help You Grow a Thicker, Healthier Beard. Before long, you might even inspire others to start their own beard journey.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads