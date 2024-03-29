12 Beauty Gems From Amazon That Have an Avalanche of Good Reviews for a Reason
Many modern beauty products can work wonders, making you feel and look gorgeous, healthy, and young. However, searching for the right product for your skin can take a while. Luckily for you, we did some research and came up with a list of beauty gems from Amazon that reviewers love for a reason. Add them to your shopping cart today and see how well they work on your skin and hair tomorrow.
1. This organic rosehip oil is the secret to radiant and youthful skin. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, the product deeply nourishes and hydrates skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing. The oil absorbs quickly without clogging pores or leaving a greasy residue. Thanks to its revitalizing properties, the product can be used on hair, nails, and cuticles as well.
19,400+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have combination skin, and I’m very prone to acne. When I do get acne, it’s very red and noticeable, like the picture. I’ve been using this 1–2 times per day for about a month now. My skin feels amazing, and my acne has pretty much completely cleared up. It dries super quickly, and it doesn’t leave me feeling oily. I also actually use it in my hair, and it makes my hair feel nice and soft. — Nicole
2. Try this moisturizing skin cream and you won’t regret it. It restores and maintains a normal moisture level, relieving irritated, cracking, or itchy skin. You can apply this moisturizer as often as needed to your face, hands, feet, and body. This non-comedogenic cream won’t clog pores, and it’s suitable for sensitive skin.
38,900+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product is cheap and it works! Compared to all the lotions and creams I have tried, this is the absolute best. I pair it with their face wash. It was recommended by my dermatologist, I will be using it for life!
I had some crazy rash reaction that lasted almost 2 weeks with flaking skin and sore red spots. Once I started using this product, within 2 days I saw major results! In the initial picture my skin was on fire, painful, dry, and I couldn’t even use makeup. The second picture is 3 days later after using the wash and moisturizer twice a day. — Kerry
3. This cleanser with salicylic acid is an effective exfoliator that removes dead skin cells and promotes radiance. Salicylic acid acts as a chemical exfoliant, which feels less harsh than physical ones, like face scrubs. The product is suitable for acne-prone and oily skin. It dispenses as a clear gel and transforms into a foaming face wash. With hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin D in its formula, this facial cleanser exfoliates and hydrates skin without leaving a tight feeling.
65,800+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This cleanser performed just as expected. It made my face feel clean and smooth without stripping it. It’s keeping my breakouts in check.
I’ve had zero reactions. There’s no fragrance, and it’s gentle yet effective. Plus, the size for the price is awesome! I will repurchase and recommend it! — JustAmbie
4. Treat your dry and cracked feet with this foot peel mask that will leave your skin soft and silky smooth. The usage is pretty simple. Slide your feet into the foot mask socks, wait 60 minutes, and watch as your feet start to peel within 6–11 days, leaving you with super soft feet from heel to toe! Thanks to the blend of fruit acids and extracts, this foot mask eliminates dead skin cells, repairing rough heels.
69,100+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ After a few days, my feet started peeling, and it removed a significant amount of dead skin. My feet feel much smoother and softer now. The process was simple and painless. I would definitely recommend this product for anyone looking to rejuvenate their feet! — Jorge Rodriguez
5. This mattifying dry shampoo powder will help you look amazing and feel confident wherever you go. It’s compact and lightweight, so you can keep it in your bag for convenient on-the-go usage. The product soaks up excess oil, revives hair volume, and makes you feel the refreshing difference in the blink of an eye.
4,100+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is the best dry shampoo ever! It doesn’t irritate my scalp and quickly blends in with my hair (it doesn’t stay white). It seriously lasts for 2–3 days and it’s amazing! Just be careful not to get it in your part or on your forehead around your hairline because it’s a little difficult to get off your skin. I’ll be loyal to this brand from now on and keep buying these little sponge jars forever! — Katharine
6. This volumizing biotin shampoo and conditioner set can become one of your favorite hair products. Using these sulfate-free and paraben-free products is one of the best ways to combat hair loss. This shampoo and conditioner set will help your hair look fuller thanks to the impressive moisturizing properties of the natural ingredients. The products work perfectly on dry and damaged hair.
19,500+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I purchased this shampoo to see if it would help with hair regrowth. I only used it for 3 months because I ran out. In that 3-month period, my hair felt thicker and healthier. It felt like there was no build up on my hair.
While using this product, I was definitely losing less hair. My hair seemed stronger and didn’t break off. I recommend getting both the shampoo and the conditioner. — Karen Lynn
7. Amazon customers swear by this brilliant line-smoothing eye cream that visibly reduces fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness. This hypoallergenic cream was designed for dramatic results, but is gentle enough for daily use. Whether you’re looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, uneven skin tone, or dry skin, this anti-aging formula is just what you need.
29,000+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I don’t write reviews, and I’m a huge skeptic. This eye cream is awesome! I almost don’t believe it! The pictures are proof.
I’ve been using it for 3 months. Twice a day! I’m blown away at the results. It’s so affordable and if you’re like me, I’m not a huge skin care guru! It’s an amazing product! I’m very happy with it. — Vett
8. This scalp and hair strengthening oil is a nutrient-rich, biotin-infused treatment that can be used as part of your everyday hair care routine or as an intensive deep treatment to prevent damage. Its lightweight formula nourishes split ends for a sleek look, deeply penetrates the scalp to increase circulation, combat dandruff, and comfort itchy, sensitive skin while working to strengthen, lengthen, nourish, and protect hair.
78,300+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I bought this product hoping it would help with my scalp dryness, thinning hair, and tendency of my hair to get tangled and dry/brittle. I am a swim instructor, so I spend significant time in chlorinated pools and until recently wore my hair up in a bun constantly. I decided to try this product and have absolutely loved it.
The oil feels soothing on my scalp and smells lovely. I also apply it to the ends of my hair and anywhere else that needs some hydration. Since starting regular use of this oil, my scalp feels less irritated, my hair is less tangled and brittle, and I see some baby hairs popping up in my thin areas. — Allison
9. This non-sticky brow glue gives you an extra strong 16-hour extreme hold. The product is flake resistant and waterproof, and it dries with a natural finish. This eyebrow gel is available in several colors, including clear, medium brown, dark brown, and black. Try this brow glue, and you’ll love this way of styling your eyebrows.
25,700+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love this product. Although I’m a first-time buyer of this specific brand for eyebrow gel, when I tell you it works so well, I swear by it. When you first apply it, it leaves a little residue, but it goes away in the first minute or 2 when you’re letting it dry. I also noticed it doesn’t leave any dried residue on your eyebrows after letting it dry, and it’s super easy to come off when removing makeup! — Tristan M
10. Add this eye and face matte primer to your collection of beauty products if you want to achieve perfect, long-lasting makeup results. The product offers shine and oil control, minimizing pores, hiding wrinkles, hydrating your skin, and preventing creasing. This primer helps enhance the pigment of your eyeshadows, making them appear more bold and vibrant.
21,900+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product does exactly what it says it will do — keeps your eyeshadow lasting ALL DAY LONG! Typically, I use powder shadows however even with liquid shadows, I noticed eyeshadow from morning till night that didn’t need a «touch up» midday. I highly recommend you try it for the economical price vs other products out there. — Scott R.
11. This anti-aging eye cream for undereye areas can make you look years younger. It deeply hydrates and moisturizes skin, reducing puffiness and bags under the eyes, and smooths out the appearance of wrinkles. It absorbs quickly to lift, hydrate, and firm your skin, making you radiate beauty. The product is suitable for all skin types and can be used both during the day and at night.
33,800+ ratings
4.1 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My husband and I have been using this eye cream for a little over a year and just love it! A very tiny amount goes a long way — I use approximately a 1/4 pea-sized amount around my eyes.
It plumps up the skin around the eyes to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It has good absorption and a non-greasy feel once absorbed. There are no strong fragrances. I will continue using this product. — Jill
12. Say goodbye to chapped lips with this wonder-working lip balm. It deeply nourishes and moisturizes dry and irritated lips, offering SPF protection. Apply this balm generously and evenly to your lips 30 minutes before going out in the sun or whenever they feel dry or chapped.
22,100+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This lip therapy is fantastic and works very well. I had extremely chapped lips before trying this and just use it at night before going to bed. In just a couple of nights, my lips were much better. This is very moisturizing and, in my opinion, has no flavor at all. I would definitely purchase it again and highly recommend it. — P Smith
