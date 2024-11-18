12 Branded Items Which Replicas Are Easy to Spot

Branded things are very expensive. So when we find out that we have paid a decent amount of money for a low-quality replica, we may feel quite frustrated. Not only replicas wear out and fall apart faster, but they can also pose a danger. We decided to find out how you can spot a fake before you buy it.

iPhone

To verify the authenticity of your phone, you need to know the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). On an iPhone, this information can be obtained by dialing *#06#. Then you should compare this number with the one on the box. If the numbers don’t match, most likely, you hold a cheap copy in your hands. Some sellers play tricks and offer original devices, but not new ones, but those that have already been repaired. You hardly want to pay a significant amount of money for an iPhone that has previously been found defective. To find out the history of the device, it’s enough to look at its identification number again. The letter “M” at the beginning indicates that the phone is brand new. The letter “F” means that it has been restored.

North Face jackets

To distinguish an original jacket from a cheap copy, it’s enough to look at the embroidered logo. If the letters look sloppy and differ in thickness, these are signs of a fake. In addition, manufacturers of fakes often leave a different distance between the symbols. The same applies to the 3 stripes that represent the needle. On a low-quality replica, they end at different heights. And in recent years, the brand North Face equips all its products with colorful holograms with special cut-outs on the corners — this is a certificate of brand authenticity.

Chanel bags

Chanel bags are not only famous for their great design and excellent quality of materials. The company is also attentive to other details. All metal fittings on the bags, even those inside, are made of metal of the same color. The logo clasp is fastened to the bag with screws that have a star-shaped head (flat screws can be found on older bags). If cross-shaped screws are used instead, it means that the product is fake. The logo itself must also look a certain way: the letters must be volumetric.

Michelin tires

Counterfeit tires not only wear out faster. They often have incorrect information about the recommended vehicle weight and speed, which can lead to accidents. To understand whether you are looking at genuine or replica Michelin tires, you should carefully examine the side of the tire. The company usually places the logo, all the information about the product, as well as the date of manufacture there. If the letters look blurred, the logo is barely visible, or it is slightly crooked — perhaps you see a fake. Michelin has recently provided its tires with a QR code (it is located on the side of a tire or on the packaging). It’s enough to scan the code, get all the data on the company’s website and check it with the information printed on the product. Manufacturers also advise paying attention to the date of manufacture of the tire — it can be found in the last box after the letters “DOT.” Even if the tires look great, but were manufactured 10 years ago, you should be careful. Another distinguishing mark of Michelin products are small human figures on the tread, which show the tire’s wear rate.

Converse sneakers

The sole of original sneakers is always imprinted with the company logo, a 5-pointed star and the inscription “ALL STAR,” with a small 6-pointed star next to it. If the last element is missing or there is a copyright mark under the big star, it’s possible that the shoes are fake. All information about the sneakers (size, country of manufacture, composition and unique identification number) can be found on the tag, which is sewn to the inside of the tongue. If the information on each shoe in a pair is different, this is a reason to be wary.

Tissot watch

The Tissot brand is popular all over the world, so you may accidentally come across a fake watch in some shops. It’s better to hold the watch in your hands to determine whether it is an original product or just a copy. The crown must have the letter “T” engraved on it. If this element is simply glued on, the watch is fake. It’s also worth trying to wind the watch. In a genuine Tissot watch, you won’t feel any resistance or slowing down of the internal mechanisms during the winding process.

AirPods

The task of distinguishing fake headphones from the original ones can be difficult, as recently, counterfeit makers have learned how to cleverly copy AirPods. First of all, it’s worth weighing your purchase. The weight of the original headphones is about 4 g. In addition, you should check the serial number of the device. This combination of numbers and letters can not only prove if the product is original, but also help the new owner to find out if the headphones were stolen. For the second and third generation AirPods Pro, the number is printed on the inside of the charging case cover.

Adidas sneakers

Some models of Adidas sneakers are particularly popular with manufacturers of counterfeit products, so the chance to buy a low-quality replica is quite high. To distinguish the original product from a fake, it is worth paying attention to some details. If the company logo or the name of the model is applied to the shoes inaccurately or overlaps other elements, perhaps, there is a replica in front of you. On real sneakers, these details are usually embroidered or pressed.

Another way to check the authenticity of a pair is to compare the unique identification number of the sneakers with the one printed on the box. The number is located on a label sewn on the inside of the tongue. And the numbers on the right and left sneaker should be different. If they are the same or, even worse, there are no labels at all, then you are holding a fake.

Ralph Lauren jumpers and cardigans

Not all of the company’s original garments are embroidered with the iconic Ralph Lauren symbol — a polo rider. If there is no logo on the left side of the chest, it is no reason to worry. It’s better to scrutinize the tag under the collar. On authentic jumpers and cardigans, it is blue, and the letters are embroidered with silver threads. The tag has the inscription “Polo” on top, enclosed in a rectangle. All vertical elements on the characters are made with diagonal stitches. There is usually no figure of the rider on the tag. To the right of the tag, a small label is attached where the dimensions of the product are indicated. If the embroidery looks faded and is in a different color, it’s very likely that you’ve spotted a fake.

Lacoste Blanc eau de toilette

A real Blanc eau de toilette bottle has an applique with an embroidered crocodile attached to it. And the animal should not look deformed. If so, this is a clear sign of a cheap fake. In addition, the original product can be identified by the atomizer. On a genuine bottle, the plastic insert will be gray, not white.

Levi’s jeans

There are several signs that help the buyer spot an original Levi’s product. It’s worth paying attention to the label stitched above the right back pocket. The model number and dimensions are always highlighted in a different color, as they are applied after the label has been made. The words “SAN FRANCISCO CAL.” should be printed on the second line. You should also study the red label that is attached to the back pocket. It’s sewn on during the production of the garment and is always located approximately 1 inch below the point where the left side seam of the pocket ends. If the label is significantly higher or lower, you are probably looking at a copy. Until 1971, the company used a capital “E” in the Levi’s brand name, so jeans with this label should look accordingly. And if the label has the company name without the “S” on it, the jeans are fake.

YSL handbags

One of the most striking details on the bags of this famous brand is the metal logo. Unscrupulous manufacturers often miss important details when copying it. The right top end of the letter “Y” should be thinner than the left one, the letter “S” thickens toward the middle, and “L” widens from the angle to the tips. The placement of the letters matters, too. On a genuine bag, the “S” goes under the left vertex of the “Y,” crosses the right vertex, then hides under that letter again to entwine the “L.” On counterfeit items, the weave is sometimes done in a wrong way. If the original accessory has a chain strap, its links should be flat.