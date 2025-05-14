12+ Common Pre-Flight Food Choices That May Cause Trouble Midair
It’s always a good idea to check your pre-flight menu. Because believe it or not, there are totally “harmless” foods that can ruin the next eight hours of your trip... and that nap you planned in row 18C! Some are bloating, irritating, dehydrating, and worse. Here are some of the most surprising foods to avoid before takeoff, and what you can replace them with.
Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. Seek guidance from your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.
1. Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.
- Why to avoid them: They are famous for their detoxifying power, but also for their most dreaded side effect: flatulence. These veggies release gases in the gut as they are fermented by bacteria. And on a plane, with less atmospheric pressure, that means more gas (and possibly unpleasant sounds).
- Eat this instead: Carrots or zucchini, which contain soluble fiber, are easier on the stomach and don’t produce as much gas.
2. Raw garlic.
- Why avoid it: It seems obvious, but it’s not just out of respect for your fellow passengers. Raw garlic can irritate your stomach, cause heartburn, and even disrupt your intestinal flora if you’re already nervous about flying.
- Eat this instead: If you need flavor, use herbs like basil or fresh parsley. They add flavor without the digestive drama.
3. Apples.
- Why avoid them: Despite being a symbol of health, apples are high in insoluble fiber, which can cause slow transit at altitude. The result? A feeling of “blowing up like a hot-air balloon.”
- Eat this instead: A few slices of cantaloupe or a handful of grapes. They’re hydrating, light, and easier to digest.
4. Hard cheeses.
- Why avoid them: Cured or highly processed cheeses (such as Cheddar or Parmesan) are high in fat and salt. They can be difficult to digest, which, as we have already seen, is not the best thing to do when taking a flight.
- Eat this instead: A better option in these cases may be yogurt. It is much lighter and easier to digest.
5. Coffee.
- Why avoid it: Coffee can give you the boost you need to get to the gate, but it also speeds up your heart rate, can make you nervous, and dehydrates you in an environment where the air is already dry. Plus, it makes it harder to fall asleep if you plan to sleep during the flight.
- Eat this instead: A herbal tea like chamomile or rooibos. It will keep you calm, hydrated, and in Zen mode.
6. Sugarless gum and candy.
- Why avoid them: Many contain sorbitol, a sweetener that can cause gas and even diarrhea. And if you chew them with air on top, you’ll swallow even more air.
7. Beans and lentils.
- Why avoid them: They are excellent sources of plant-based protein, but they contain complex sugars that your body does not digest well, causing gas. And you know, an airplane is not the best place to test your digestion.
- Eat this instead: A bowl of quinoa, grilled tofu, or cooked vegetables.
8. Raw onion.
- Why avoid it: Like garlic, raw onion can irritate the stomach and cause lingering bad breath. Two things you probably want to avoid in an enclosed space.
- Eat this instead: Boiled or sautéed onion. This preserves the flavor without the digestive bomb effect.
9. Sandwiches with cured meats.
- Why to avoid them: Cold meats such as salami, ham or pastron are extremely high in sodium. This will cause you to retain fluid and bloat.
- Eat this instead: A sandwich with cooked chicken, accompanied by vegetables or avocado.
10. Citrus fruit.
- Why to avoid them: The acid in oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines can irritate your stomach, especially if you’re flying on an empty stomach. They can also cause reflux, especially when your seatbelt is tight, and you can’t even lean back.
- Eat this instead: Pears, peaches, or bananas. They’re sweet, soft, and easier on your digestive system.
11. Dark chocolate.
- Why avoid it: Although it’s a guilty pleasure, dark chocolate contains caffeine and can disrupt sleep. It also contains theobromine, another stimulant you don’t need at 10,000 feet.
- Eat this instead: A dried fruit snack with raisins, which will fill you up without making you hyperactive.
12. Sodas (yes, even the “light” ones).
- Why avoid them: Bubbles may seem harmless, but in the air they become a gas bomb. Carbonation expands with altitude, causing bloating, discomfort, and belching... All in a seat where you can’t even stretch out.
- Eat this instead (or rather, drink): Plain water or a fruit smoothie. It will keep you hydrated without turning you into a hot air balloon.
13. Fried food.
- Why avoid it: Fat slows down digestion, and when you’re on a plane with little movement, your body will feel it. Heaviness, reflux, and drowsiness are not a fun triple threat on board.
- Eat this instead: Something baked or grilled, like a chicken wrap or baked vegetable empanadas.
14. Red meat.
- Why avoid it: It’s heavy, high in fat, and slow to digest. Eating a steak before a long flight can make you feel like you’re carrying a backpack on your stomach for the entire trip.
- Eat this instead: Lean protein like cooked chicken or white fish. It will fill you up but won’t weigh you down.
You know, not everything that seems healthy or harmless is when you’re about to take off. Avoiding these foods can make your flight a lot more bearable.
