12 People Share Experiences That Left Them Feeling Utterly Disgusted
Relationships
day ago
Discovering that a loved one has an unpleasant habit can be quite upsetting, particularly when it’s your partner. Today, we’ve compiled a list of surprisingly gross habits people have uncovered about others, as shared by the online community.
- I was on a commuter train that broke down for about 20 minutes. Sitting across from me were brother and sister, probably about 12-13. Their dad was next to me. The kids started licking each other’s faces, and then picking each other’s noses. The dad was unfazed. I had to find another seat before I threw up. © SaintElmo54 / Reddit
- In elementary school, my friends and I saw water dripping from the rooftop of the playground. Without thinking, we’d let it drop into our mouths and drink it. A teacher caught us. It turned out the water was coming from a pipe or something that rats had run through. © iiLady_Insanityii / Reddit
- In the mornings, I often discovered a mysteriously damp sock on my ex-boyfriend’s side of the bed, and sometimes, in my sleep, I heard him make peculiar noises. I avoided confronting him, not wanting to make him uncomfortable.
One night, I jolted awake and was horrified to uncover the chilling connection between the 2 strange occurrences: he had been blowing his nose into his hands and then wiping them on his sock. Had I known, I would have simply moved the tissue box from my nightstand to his.
- My most recent ex (a very attractive 35-year-old) never brushed his teeth before bed. Not a single time in the 3 months we were together.
He stayed at my house for a weekend and forgot his toothbrush and didn’t tell me for two days. I mentioned I had bought him an extra toothbrush, and he said, “That’s good, I was about to use yours.” © alnicx / Reddit
- I dated a guy for 7 weeks. The first couple of times I stayed the night, he was putting in effort for me, I guess, and had cleaned up ahead of time. However, by the third time, he’d stopped caring and resumed his habit of picking his nose in the night and wiping it on the wall next to the bed. He never cleaned them off, so they just accumulated on the wall. © Ashitaka1013 / Reddit
- I walked in on my then-boyfriend sitting on the bed with his foot up to his mouth, biting off his long toenails. We were living together and had been dating for three years at this point. I didn’t want to mock him or anything, but how does someone decide that’s the right way to handle long toenails?! © twdani / Reddit
- My roommate invited her new bf over for dinner. He seemed nice, but we noticed a putrid odor coming from him. Trying to be polite, we ignored it, but it grew unbearable...
After he left, I went to the guest toilet and was horrified to find, hidden in the trash, a plastic bag filled with what looked like raw, rotten meat, swimming in a pool of putrid liquid. The smell was overwhelming. Shocked, I confronted my roommate about it.
Her face turned white, and she reluctantly admitted that they had gone to a butcher shop earlier that day, and he had insisted on bringing some “special cuts” as a gift. She had no idea how the bag ended up in the toilet’s trash or why he would leave it there, but it left us both feeling queasy and bewildered.
- Once, I felt something weird under the desk of my ex. I looked and the whole underside had tape on it. When I asked why it was so gross, he let me guess... Yup! It was build-up snot! © TRVNSPVRVNCY / Reddit
- I dated a guy who would pick his nose and wipe it on the side of his T-shirt. He denied it even when I was pointing right at the nasty shirt, immediately after watching him do this.
Anyway, he’s married with a baby now. © gwart_ / Reddit
- When I was 17, I once went to stay the weekend with my ex-boyfriend. It was my first weekend at his house. He always looked and smelled nice.
In the evening, he took me to his bedroom, so I could stay in his bed. The sheets were brown. They hadn’t been changed or washed for at least 10 years. I had nowhere to go, so I got in. The smell was horrendous.
He lived with his mom and dad. After that, I left him. I sent him a message saying that he needed to wash his bed covers. © Logical-Hovercraft83 / Reddit
- This happened with my high school girlfriend when I was 17.
The bottom drawer of her bathroom was filled to the brim with used tampons. When I discovered this and asked her why the bin or even just a sealable bag wasn’t an appropriate option, she sheepishly told me that she liked the smell of them.
I tapped out. © Metaphysical-Alchemy / Reddit
- I dated this guy who had a crusty, gross belly button. He was otherwise clean. He’d come and visit me with his dog. The dog was very old and stinky. There was always a yeasty stink left over when the guy and the dog left.
I thought it was the dog until one day he came without the dog, and I realized the stink was coming from him. From the belly button. © rubberloves / Reddit
Certain behaviors are generally deemed “unacceptable” by society—these are the unspoken rules everyone is expected to follow. 14 people shared their opinions on which of these rules they believe are entirely unnecessary, such as wearing a bra or being overly friendly with neighbors.
Preview photo credit iiLady_Insanityii / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I Kicked My MIL Out of My Baby Shower After Seeing Her Insulting Gift
Family & kids
4 months ago
15 Inspiring Stories That Prove Everything in This Life Depends on Us
People
3 years ago
20+ Shocking Finds People Had to Share With the Internet
Curiosities
4 months ago
“Screams Desperation,” Nicole Kidman, 56, Stuns in a Risqué Dress, But People Say It’s Not Age-Appropriate
People
4 months ago
Helen Hunt, 60, Stuns During Her Latest Appearance, and Her Lips Become the Center of Attention
Helen Hunt, 60, Leaves the Internet Stunned in Recent Appearance and Everybody’s Talking About Her Lips
At 65, Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Makeup-Free Selfie and Leaves Fans in Awe
“Looks Unreal,” Demi Moore Stuns in a Sheer Dress at 61 and Shocks Fans
People
2 months ago
“Ruined Her Face”, Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala Look Sparks Concern
People
month ago
Angelina Jolie’s Latest Appearance Worries People: «She Looks Strange»
People
2 months ago
Dylan Mulvaney, Transgender and Activist, Reveals Crazy Results of Her Facial Surgery
People
4 months ago
"Looks Like a Dude," Jennifer Lopez’s Child Displays a Striking Body Modification, Causing a Stir Online
People
month ago