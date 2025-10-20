12 People Who Thought It Was a Coincidence, but It Turned Out to Be Destiny

There are times when life throws such coincidences our way that we don’t know how to react. Sometimes a minor event changes our plans for the day, and sometimes for a lifetime. And the most amazing thing is that often these “coincidences” lead us to something completely unexpected.

  • My friend was always a very beautiful girl, but she never dated anyone. Perhaps guys were too intimidated to approach such a beauty. Other girls in the group would chuckle, saying nobody wanted her.
    Then, out of desperation, she began telling everyone she had a boyfriend who lives in the big city and visits her on weekends. Less than a year later, she randomly met a man from that city, who started visiting her every weekend, then married her and took her with him. They live happily. © happy person / Dzen
  • I got a really nice solid wood chest of drawers offered to me by a lady I cleaned for. I don’t drive and was new to the area. The only person I could think of to ask for help in collecting it, was a nice, friendly guy who runs a stall on the local car boot sale. He said he’d help.
    I offered to pay, he refused. We had such a giggle getting the chest of drawers up the stairs to my flat, and had a cup of tea together. He asked me out. We’ve been together for 6 years now. © Simple-Warthog-9817 / Reddit
  • I was making apricot jam. My mom and I went to the market and bought apricots. When we got home, it turned out there was no sugar.
    I went back to the market, bought a bag of sugar. But I didn’t think about how to carry it. I was dragging it along, scolding myself.
    A man came along. He turned out to be my future father-in-law. He carried the bag home for me, trying to set me up with his son all the way. He took my phone number and said he’d introduce us.
    I barely saw him off. His son actually called. We went on a date, fell in love. We’ve been together for 28 years. © Alexandra / Dzen
  • Last New Year’s Eve, I was filled with a sense of wonder and decided to make a wish at the stroke of midnight for the first time in years. I carefully considered how to phrase it. I wrote, “I want to find true mutual love.” I burned it, dissolved it in the water glass, and drank it.
    Now it’s almost the end of the year, and I’m still alone. I thought, “All these New Year wishes are nonsense, nothing comes true.” Then, a few days ago, it hit me: I got a dog, which I had dreamed of for 7 years! And that’s definitely true and mutual. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My nephew went for an internship at a prestigious British university. He brought back a fiancée who turned out to be from a neighboring village and ended up in England as part of an exchange program with another university.
    It turned out that they had crossed paths at common events here a couple of times but didn’t know each other. They’ve been married for 10 years now. © Yuzhanka / Dzen
  • I have mild hair loss and when I walked in to a polyclinic to ask for a referral to a dermatologist, the doctor happened to be totally bald. And when he asked, “How can I help you today?” I very sheepishly said I needed a referral to get an appointment to check my hair loss.
    He looked at my hair and gave a “you’re saying hair loss with this hair?” look. Luckily, he had great humor and said, “As you can see, I’m the resident expert in hair loss.” I was like, “OMG, I’m so sorry.” We had a good laugh. © yellowblanket123 / Reddit
  • My aunt met her husband when she was taking out the trash. At that time, a truck would come once a day, and people from all around would run with their buckets. The line was huge.
    It was in this line that they met. Next year will mark 40 years of their life together. © Yulia / Dzen
  • In the theater cloakroom, I was given someone else’s coat. It looked exactly like mine. I realized the mistake on the way home. I thought, I’ll change and return it.
    I enter the elevator with my neighbor, and he starts sniffing around with a shocked expression. I got tense, secretly sniffed myself. And then the neighbor said, “Miss, what perfume are you wearing? I last smelled it during my student years, I was in love with a girl who used it.”
    I explained that the coat was someone else’s, but I promised to find out. I changed, ran to the theater, and there a stranger was already waiting with my coat. We exchanged, and I told her the story about the neighbor.
    It turned out they really knew each other a long time ago but lost touch. I took her number and passed it to the neighbor. What happened next, I don’t know, but I have a feeling the universe intervened for a reason.
  • My boss got a call from his wife, he thought he had transferred the call to me and said, “Tell her we have work to do, I don’t want to go to this place.”
    Turns out he put her on speaker, she goes, “Ah-ha! I knew it,” and hangs up. The look on his face is a picture I treasure in my heart, he got kicked for weeks every time the wife was around, super funny woman. © Relative_Map5243 / Reddit
  • Once, I had a chance to witness a very interesting phenomenon.
    Summer. Riverbank. A large group of relatives gathered with a campfire, guitar songs, and barbecue. Everything was wonderful, but the large number of mosquitoes marred the experience, and we wanted to wrap things up.
    But apparently, the universe itself didn’t want our celebration to end, as after a short while, dragonflies appeared out of nowhere and started eating the mosquitoes, which were nowhere to be seen until morning! © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was on the phone with an important client, and at the end, somehow managed to blurt out, “Love you.” He burst out laughing and hung up, and I almost died of embarrassment on the spot.
    And today I received an email from him, saying, “When you accidentally confessed your love to me, I wasn’t laughing at you. I just found it funny because I’ve definitely done that before, and I know it happens. I’m glad you have enough love in your life that the response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that. Have a great weekend!” © ButterscotchButtons / Reddit
  • I used to have unrequited feelings: the guy was messing with my head. Coming back from a date with him, I caught a glimpse of a handsome passerby.
    It felt so frustrating! I thought — there are still good guys out there, and I’m wasting my time with this one. I walked, lost in sad thoughts. Suddenly, I heard quick footsteps behind me.
    It was night, a deserted area, I felt scared; I picked up my pace — they didn’t fall behind. I started running and heard, “Miss, can I ask you out?”
    Turns out, it was that handsome stranger. Life has never granted my wishes so quickly. © Overheard / Ideer

And these coincidences could become a plot for a bestseller.

