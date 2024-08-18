12 People Whose "Good" Intentions Turned Out to Be Anything but Good

Good intentions don’t always guarantee a happy or successful outcome. Even the most well-meaning people can make significant mistakes, and that’s okay. In this compilation, we’ve gathered the most jaw-dropping, unbelievable, and curious stories with disastrous endings. While they may have been shocking or frustrating at first, they eventually became compelling tales shared with millions online.

  • A woman had a gynecologist appointment one afternoon. Before leaving home, she used a little feminine deodorant spray, just in case.
    She arrived at her appointment and was assisted into the stirrups for her pelvic exam. The doctor took a quick look and said, “My, aren’t we fancy today!”
    To her horror, she realized that she hadn’t used her feminine deodorant spray; instead, what she had actually used was her daughter’s glitter hairspray. © Eroe777 / Reddit
  • In the 90s (pre-Facebook), soon after graduating from college, I had a girlfriend who decided to clean up my computer desk area without asking me first. She threw out a bunch of random pieces of paper, including those with the phone numbers of several college friends.
    I lost contact with many of them forever since their numbers were on those papers, and I had recently switched phone carriers and phone numbers around that same time. © HandyD***kard / Reddit
  • I stopped to help a woman change her tire (this was before cell phones), and she initially declined, saying she would call roadside assistance. I convinced her to let me change it anyway, wanting to help a fellow woman learn to be self-sufficient. Unfortunately, I placed the jack in the wrong spot, and there was a loud cracking sound as a large piece of her car—about 3 feet long and a foot wide—ripped off. © OVEiTeNt / Reddit
  • At my friend’s wedding, some of their parents’ friends, who they didn’t really want to invite, took it upon themselves to go to the table with all the presents, remove all the envelopes attached to each individual present, and neatly put them all together in the corner of the table.
    My friends realized they did this during the wedding, which was unfortunate. The couple thought they were doing something really nice, but my friends had no idea who gave what as a gift. The bride was not happy. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Some friends were helping me move. While the rest of us were outside, one friend decided to push the couch closer to the door to make it easier to carry out. He ended up scratching the entire floor, and I lost my deposit because of it. © nononothatwasntme / Reddit
  • I was bought skincare products because my dad had very bad acne, and I inherited his genes, resulting in severe acne as well. Unfortunately, I ended up with my facial skin peeling off and giant red bumps oozing pus every hour or so because I was allergic to some of the ingredients. This happened because it was believed that “it’s gonna help.” © TacoNamedDan / Reddit
  • In high school, I complained to the coordinator that the teacher hadn’t covered material that was on a test. I was trying to help my classmates, but it turned out that this had happened before, and the teacher ended up getting fired. © Nildelmo / Reddit
  • I called the police and paramedics on a friend who lives in another country because she didn’t pick up the phone after saying she would be back from doing laundry in 15 minutes. It turned out her phone was on silent, and she had fallen asleep. She woke up to the police knocking at her door.
    © SuaveAfficionado / Reddit
  • My friend was going through a rough breakup, so I decided we’d have a girl’s night out and go to a movie. Unfortunately, her ex’s name was Alex, and one of the main characters in the movie was named Alexis, which was the name she went by. I didn’t know this beforehand, and she ended up sobbing throughout the entire film. © Kphilleo / Reddit

  • I’m really good with devices, but once, my friend’s Moto phone had some severe software problems. I tried to fix it, but ended up wiping all the data. The backups disappeared, and nothing was saved in the cloud.
    He ended up being really cool about it and got a new phone in the end, but I still feel bad about it. It’s been my one and only major mistake to date. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My father has his email linked to mine, so he receives all the emails from my job applications. He often “reminds” me to finish applications when I get automated emails about tasks I’ve already completed.
    This ended up costing me a job because he directed me to a link for a different position I had no qualifications for, thinking it was for the position I was applying for. Unfortunately, the job only allowed one application per person. © TaptPtap / Reddit
  • My mum wallpapered my hallway and stairs while I was away on holiday, thinking she was saving me a job. I’m a bit of a perfectionist and prefer to take my time to get things right, while my mum tends to favor quick fixes. Although I appreciate her effort to do something nice for me, the result was a real mess. The wallpaper is still up to this day, as I haven’t had the heart to change it. © thesalfordlad / Reddit

Despite our best plans, life always finds ways to surprise us with unexpected twists. While we often watch movies for an adrenaline rush, we forget that real life can put us in situations much stranger and more surreal than any Hollywood script. These stories are perfect proof of that.

Preview photo credit Eroe777 / Reddit

