12 Stories That Prove Kindness Is Not Weakness, It’s Quiet Strength

So at 16 you were ashamed of your dad? You should be ashamed of YOURSELF, FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. My dad was a lot of things that made me ashamed, but his work and work ethic was never a part of it. He was maintenance man (shorthand for a janitor) at a college in the 60's. I didn't learn about the shameful stuff until I was older, but I also knew what respect for your parents means. But hey, with any luck the same thing will happen to you.