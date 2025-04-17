12 Times Insiders Revealed Hotel Secrets That Can Startle Even Frequent Travelers

I've worked in several nicer hotels and here are some tips:

The glasses for toothbrushes are not always washed since the cleaners are in a hurry, often they are just held under the tap and rinsed (if even that). Check for lip prints.

If there is a coffee mug with freeze-dried coffee, check to see that it's not been standing too long before using (lots of dust inside).

The remotes for the TV are rarely cleaned.

Many things such as fans, heaters and even bathrobes might be something stored in one place in the hotel, if you need something you should ask for it, it's not always in every room.

Check the seals on the things in the minibar.

Maybe everyone knows this, but if you want fresh towels, you should put the towels on the floor. If you hang them, they will not be changed, and you'll have to ask for new ones. © Roslagen / Reddit