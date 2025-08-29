12 Times Kids Completely Humiliated Their Parents in Public

If you have children, you have to prepare yourself for some unusual situations, even some embarrassing ones, when you wish it would happen to someone else. Our advice: don’t take it seriously, and try to laugh it off, as it will be a great story to tell later.

  • I was hosting a QBR with my largest client in my book of business about a year ago. All their executive leadership and their C-suites, along with my leadership and our CEO.
    I am speaking, sharing my screen and camera on, when all at once, my two kids start pounding on the door to my office, screaming about a HUGE emergency. I go into panic mode, get up, and run to the door.
    I had on a shirt and tie, but without ever having the intentions of ever standing up during this call, I was wearing basketball shorts and MASSIVE Homer Simpson slippers. I run to the door, open it, and both my kids come running in screaming that the battery to their tablets died. © justkindahangingout / Reddit
  • My nephew walked into a steak house that had a rustic vibe to it with aged wooden planks, and said AT FULL VOLUME when all the other patrons just happened to be quiet, “THIS PLACE IS DIRTY.” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My dad told me my little brother did that. Dad was doing groceries, and it was a ritual that my brother was going along with him.
    While waiting in line at the register, my brother shouted, “Remember Dad, when you were in jail, you would...” He was referring to the night before. When they were playing Monopoly... © louloutre75 / Reddit
  • I was picking up my son from daycare when his teacher asked to talk to me privately. She said, “Your son told me you make him sleep outside.” I was shocked. I’ve never done that!
    So I asked my son about it. Turns out, he was talking about the time we had a “camping night” in our living room, then moved it to the balcony because it was cooler. © Peter / Bright Side
  • Not my kid, but my ex-boyfriend’s son, he was five at the time when we were at the zoo, and just casually walking by another parent and their children. We overheard the mom convincing one of the kids that it was okay to go over and see the tigers because they were in a cage. So, of course, my ex’s son interjects and says, “If you fall in the cage they’ll eat you, and you’ll die,” and the kids start crying. So we just run away. © jlynnstamps95 / Reddit
  • During his toddler years, I’ve had my dress lifted up for him to hide under. And the door opened while I was using a public restroom, which opened out to the waiting room. He’s 8 now, and I feel like there’s more embarrassing stuff to come. © GatheredGrass / Reddit
  • Once, I was talking to a store clerk about something I was looking for, and they insisted on complaining to me about their terrible day. My daughter interrupted and, while wagging her finger at this woman, she said, “You are just really whining a lot.” She was so young, her speech was almost unintelligible to anyone who wasn’t me.
    I thought I had escaped without the women realizing what my daughter had said, then my daughter enunciated for her, finger going with every word, and added, “like a baby.” I just had to say sorry and walk away. © MaterialAd1838 / Reddit
  • I had taken my son, who was around 2–3 years old, with me for a quick grocery run. We get to the checkout. The cashier hands me the receipt, and my son immediately decides he wants it for whatever reason. Fine.
    I hand it over and we leave. A gust of wind comes along and blows the receipt out of his hand. My son then proceeded to throw a screaming tantrum in front of the store, demanding that I chase down the receipt.
    I’m not about to go chasing after a piece of paper in a busy parking lot and tell him so, which sets off more screaming. I tried to get to my car, avoiding eye contact with anyone who passed by. © ATouchOfSparkle1107 / Reddit
  • When my kid was 6, she pulled my tank top up & flashed my bra at the YMCA staff. Now I tuck all my shirts in. Every day. © CPetersTheWitch / Reddit
  • I was cleaning out the garage and had a bunch of stuff in the driveway to pull out the lawnmower for the first mow of spring. As I was driving the mower, I started to notice people driving by slowing down and looking mad at me. Finally, I couldn’t stand it, so I shut the mower off and started to go inside.
    Then I was walking by my driveway (not visible from where I was mowing) and saw my children (ages 5 and 6) climb into my dog’s old cage and somehow lock themselves in. So it looked to everyone like I locked my kids in a cage while I mowed the lawn. © Xargo / Reddit
  • I remember doing this to my dad: I was in kindergarten, and every day when the kids were picked up from school, the parents had to do a “sign out.” I remember standing at the teacher’s desk with my dad while he signed me out and made idle chit-chat with the teacher.
    I remember her glancing at me and feeling like I needed to contribute something to the conversation, so I just blurted out, “My daddy sleeps naked.” I think it was something I had only recently discovered, and I thought it was just a fun fact. My dad was mortified. © ThisIsAsinine / Reddit
  • My dad once told me about the time he took me to a grocery store to just do some basic grocery shopping and I ended up wandering off and started screaming “HELLLLLLLLLP” as loud as I could when he found me.
    As I was a blonde, fair-skinned kid and my dad was a tall Greek/Italian with dark hair and tan skin, security ended up restraining my dad since they couldn’t believe we were related, and my mum had to be called over to confirm that I was his daughter. © Unknown author / Reddit

It works the other way around too; parents can embarrass their children in front of their friends, or just complete strangers, as you can read in our collection of the 10 Embarrassing Things Parents Did That Still Haunt Their Kids.

