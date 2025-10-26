10 People Who Show Us the True Power of Kindness

Last winter, I lost my favorite scarf, the one my grandmother knitted for me. I dropped it somewhere near the park and was so disappointed because it was special to me.

A week later I went for a walk in the same park and noticed something on a bench — my scarf, folded neatly with a little sticky note on top that said, “Found this last week. Kept it safe in case you came back.”

No name, no clue who left it. Just quiet kindness. It completely made my day and reminded me that there are still good people who care about small things. AwareInspection5249 / Reddit