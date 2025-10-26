10 People Who Show Us the True Power of Kindness
Kindness is a reminder that the world still feels compassion and remains human. Everyone deserves to experience it at least once, whether it’s a friend covering your coffee at work, or a passerby complimenting your outfit. These people are angels and irreplaceable in today’s life.
1.
A man in a full business suit with a briefcase handed me an umbrella in a torrential rainstorm and wouldn’t take no for an answer. I still had to walk through Times Square to get to the train, and I’m sure he got soaked going wherever he was going.
A couple of weeks later, I gave the umbrella to a lost girl in my neighborhood when it started to rain, and she didn’t have one. Felt like the universe wanted it to happen. Unknown Author / Reddit
2.
Last winter, I lost my favorite scarf, the one my grandmother knitted for me. I dropped it somewhere near the park and was so disappointed because it was special to me.
A week later I went for a walk in the same park and noticed something on a bench — my scarf, folded neatly with a little sticky note on top that said, “Found this last week. Kept it safe in case you came back.”
No name, no clue who left it. Just quiet kindness. It completely made my day and reminded me that there are still good people who care about small things. AwareInspection5249 / Reddit
3.
My mom’s always been kind. Even when we had little, she’d bring snacks to school and help the homeless. But there was one man she claimed not to help, never saying why.
When he passed away, Mom was devastated, because she revealed that she had secretly decided to help him anyway. He was an ex-partner from my mom’s past, someone who had caused her a lot of pain.
When Mom learned he was sick and ill, she took him to the hospital and paid his bills. In the end, she showed the true power of her kind heart and the strength of forgiveness.
4.
On my son’s birthday, we went to buy a cake, and he picked a toy too. At checkout, I didn’t have enough money.
Embarrassed, I asked him to put it back. He smiled and said, “Don’t worry, Dad.” My heart sank.
We froze when, on our way back, a car next to us crossed our path and signaled for us to stop. We were surprised when a man got out, holding the toy my son wanted.
5.
Yesterday I saw a couple at a bus stop looking totally confused, so I stopped to help. Turns out they were visiting from another country and couldn’t figure out the bus routes.
I showed them around a bit, and we started chatting they insisted on taking me out for dinner as a thank you, and honestly it turned into such a wholesome evening full of laughter, stories and good food. AccomplishedHoney968 / Reddit
6.
We went grocery shopping this morning. Mom has trouble walking so she stayed at the entrance/exit, and I said I would put the groceries in the car and pick her up.
As I was walking to the car, a young man stopped his car and asked if I needed help with the cases of water. I was surprised and said thank you. He parked his car, ran back and loaded the water in my car. Marjan58 / Reddit
7.
A few weeks ago, someone texted me on Reddit saying they wanted a few of the tulip bows I make. But instead of keeping them for themselves, they wanted me to gift them to someone who could use a little extra joy.
I got the chance to be the bridge through which that kindness reached someone else. Clear_Warning6008 / Reddit
8.
My friend and I often walked around our town to hang out after school. We would typically get food and then wander around outside.
One time, as we were nearing winter break, we stopped by a gas station for some hot chocolate and some snacks. When the cashier told us our total, it was way lower than we expected. Seeing the confused looks on our faces, she said, “Oh, I took off the drinks. Merry Christmas!”
We decided to return the favor. Later that week, we bought one of those giant boxes of Christmas chocolates. We walked up to her nervously (we were 13 at the time) and explained that we were grateful for her taking off our drinks and that we wanted to pay her back. Silver-Cod6822 / Reddit
9.
So this morning I went to my usual coffee shop before work. An old man in front of me was counting coins and didn’t have enough money.
The barista was about to cancel his order, so I said, “I’ll pay for it.” He smiled and said, “You don’t know how much I needed this.” His wife passed away last week, and they used to come there together every morning. babybellafox / Reddit
10.
I had gone into the grocery store to grab a loaf of bread. As I was walking away with it, I noticed an older woman in one of those motorized scooters the store provides. She had stopped near a shelf and was slowly trying to stand up, she was shaking, clearly struggling.
I walked over and gently asked if she needed help. She said she couldn’t reach an item on a higher shelf. I smiled and told her I’d get it for her.
I grabbed it and placed it in her cart. She looked up at me, clearly shocked, and then gave me this big, warm smile and said, “Thank you for the help, and have a blessed night.” Stock-Cicada-6700 / Reddit
All these acts of kindness prove there’s still a lot of light left in our world. Anyone can bring a smile to anyone’s face with just a simple word or action. Kindness restores our faith in humanity, just like these touching stories.