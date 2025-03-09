13 Strange Ways Your Body May Be Reacting to Gluten

When people hear about gluten sensitivity, they often associate it with digestive troubles like bloating or stomach discomfort. However, the effects of gluten intolerance can be far more unpredictable, showing up in ways you might never expect. From unexplained nerve issues to odd skin flare-ups, your body could be signaling that gluten isn’t working in your favor.

If you’ve been dealing with puzzling symptoms without a clear explanation, your diet might be the missing piece of the puzzle. Here are 13 unexpected signs that gluten sensitivity could be impacting your health.