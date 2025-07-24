13 Thrift Store Treasures You’d Expect to See in a Museum

They walked into a thrift store looking for nothing special and walked out with a whole story. Some are priceless. Some are just plain weird. All of them are unforgettable. Dive in and see what treasures you may be walking past every day.

1. “Found the perfect kitten throne at a thrift shop.”

2. “Found the original Little Mermaid framed poster with banned artwork at the thrift store.”

3. “Found a size 74 belt at a thrift store.”

4. “I found a giant iPhone 3 at Goodwill.”

5. “Found this jacket today. Couldn’t believe the note that was in the pocket.”

6. “8 years ago, I posted these 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo shoes that I found for $8 at Savers. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!”

7. “I have to throw this strawberry pot away. It’s so cute, but I can’t afford to get lead poisoning right now 😔”

8. “$8.50 thrift turns out to be a signed first printing of Bourdain’s A Cook’s Tour.”

9. “It’s possibly Zapotec, Maya—Mesoamerican. I bought it for £2! I didn’t know what this was. I’m looking into donating it to the Cultural Heritage Institute.”

10. “Found an invitation to an 1863 party in an 1860 Shakespeare book.”

11. “This might be the wildest thrift find ever. In the pocket I found a bunch of measurements and specifications with his name too.”

12. “The best $1.99 I will ever spend in my lifetime.”

13. “I bought all the fancy light switch plates. Couldn’t stop thinking about them.”