14 Romantic Adventures That Ended in Total Disaster

Building a genuine connection with someone in a short time is no easy feat. Even long-term relationships can reveal unexpected surprises, so meeting someone new is bound to come with challenges. It’s no wonder the beginning of the relationship can quickly turn sour, sometimes leading to the kind of unforgettable mishaps found in this list.

1.

2.

This was embarrassing at the moment, but it worked out. It was a 2nd date, but it was also Valentine's Day, so I decided to get her flowers, a card that plays music, and some chocolates. It was freezing cold, but I didn't have anywhere to keep them besides my car. I took the chance the flowers might die. We had a nice date, and when we got back to my car, I got them out. Oh, those flowers were DEAD. "Ah well...". She opened the card, and the sound chip just went bbbzzzzzzzz. I sighed and said, "Well... I hope the chocolates are okay". She started laughing and gave me our first kiss. @Unknown author / Reddit

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

First date. The guy kept GRABBING my stomach, saying that’s where his baby would be. He was talking about moving into my house, where his stuff would go, that he was going to marry me etc. I got on a randomly stopped bus and asked the driver to please just drive 😩😭@TQV94 / X

10.

11.

When she got mad at me for wanting to leave when all she did the entire time was mess around on her phone and post selfies of her and the coffee I bought her. Checked her Insta profile later on (she wanted me to follow to boost her) and the caption was something like "treated me #blessed #sogood #coffee" literally couldn't hold a conversation at all. So self-absorbed. Wish I had a video of that "date" just to laugh at it again. @ GassyMagee / Reddit

12.

13.

14.

We order coffee, he flashes a charming smile, "How about dessert for two?". I agreed. We’re sharing bites like it’s a rom-com, and then he says, "Last bite for you!" I shamelessly take it. Cue the waiter with the bill, and my date casually slides it across the table to me and says, "Since you had the last bite, it’s only fair you pay." I froze, wondering if I’d just stepped into a sitcom. Romantic? Not anymore. That dessert turned out to be more bitter than sweet!