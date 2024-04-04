15+ Beauty Secrets From Women Who Seem to Have Turned Back Time

Many women know from personal experience that looking young can’t be achieved with fillers. It’s regular self-care and a healthy lifestyle that are responsible for this. Of course, we don’t judge those who turn to plastic surgeons and beauty injections in pursuit of beauty. But with this article we want to show you what effect you can achieve just by doing simple things regularly.

Dear readers! In this article, we’ll show beauties who use retinoids along with other cosmetic products. We would like to warn you that this drug should be prescribed by a doctor. Despite the fact that their use is very common, the drugs of this group have a number of restrictions and contraindications. Please consult a doctor before using them.

«I’m 43 and have been wearing heavy foundation since I was a teenager because I hated my freckles. But in the last few years I’ve worn less and less makeup.»

«Here is my grandma at 88! I can only hope I have her skin at that age!»

«She never used any skin care products, but she avoided the sun like the plague her whole life!»

«I’m 36 and loving my skin. Probably 90% genetics and the rest being a house cat that hates the sun.»

«This is how my face has changed after I lost 140 pounds.»

«I’m 37, and no tox, filler or laser.»

«I have a scar on my chin from a dog bite. But I’m pleased with what I see in the mirror these days!»

«I toned down my makeup and look at this huge difference.»

«My 40-year-old face. No foundation.»

I’m 20 and your skin is 50 times better than mine. © IcyLandscape3541 / Reddit

«I’ve lost 60 pounds, and this is what my face looks like now.»

«Actually, I am a sporty person, but a few years ago I had a serious injury. I had to stay in bed and gained weight. Finally, I started training again and now live in harmony with my body.»

«I’m 71, and 35 of them I’ve been using tretinoin.»

«When I was 30, my 2 friends told me that they used tretinoin for beautiful skin, so I started collecting information about it. And then I found a dermatologist who prescribed it to me. Since then, it has always been the foundation of my skin care routine.»

«Started using retinoids a year ago. Before and after»

«I’m almost 38 and my skin is better than it’s ever been.»

«As a teenager, I had bad acne. The past few years I’ve learned proper skincare, and when I combine it with makeup I am less likely to touch my face.»

«I asked for advice last week on how to improve my skincare and makeup to not make me look older. Here’s the result.»

«In the first photo I am 26, in the second photo I am 30. I gave up bad habits and started to lead a healthy lifestyle.»

«I’ve been using red light therapy for 3 weeks.»

«I’m 44 years old. Have had no „beauty injections.“ What else would you recommend to improve my skin?»

I’m 26, and you at 44 look way better than me. © skye-taylinne / Reddit

«Gals, proper skin care is a game changer! In the first photo, I’m 37 years old, and in the second photo I’m 48, and I’m going through menopause. But I look younger than my friends who have had a facelift.»

«My plastic surgeon said I’m aging backwards. 11 years ago, I slept 6 hours a day and often didn’t remove my makeup. Now I take care of myself and sleep 9 hours a day. It’s never too late to start loving yourself!»