30 Products to Hack Your Kitchen Routine

Why settle for ordinary spoon rests or boring oven mitts when you can add a dash of charm to your culinary space? We found a whole bunch of both original and highly functional products to make your cooking time a fun one as well. Let’s get into it.

1. Meet your new kitchen companions. These adorable, helpful kitchen pups will make your cooking experience a whole lot cuter and more convenient. These holders add a delightful touch to your kitchen decor while keeping your countertops clean and organized. You can either place your cooking spoon on the back of these friendly dogs (and they’ll hold it securely in place, preventing messy drips and spills), or you can sit these doggos on the rim of the pot to hold the lid open for a steam release. They’re made of high-quality, heat-resistant silicone, ensuring durability and safety.

2. This silicone utensil rest is a must-have for any kitchen. It offers a convenient place to rest cooking utensils while cooking. It is made from food-grade silicone and is heat-resistant. It won’t melt or warp when placed near the stove or countertop, which is handy.

3. Spruce up your kitchen decor with these cute oven mitts. They look just like cat paws! These mitts aren’t just for safety; they’re a purrrfectly delightful addition to your cooking routine. Their adorable design is combined with extra-long sleeves, making them super handy. The material (high-quality insulated cotton) will effectively protect your hands from heat. Now you can whisk, stir, and bake with style.

4. You don’t need to switch between utensils with this 2-in-1 solution: a novelty cheese grater and spaghetti spoon. Whether preparing a cheesy pasta dish or adding a sprinkle of Parmesan to your meal, this product is your perfect companion.

5. This adorable silicone funnel looks just like a real mushroom. It adds a playful element to your kitchen decor and allows you to improve your routine. Use this highly functional funnel to bottle homemade sauces, dressings, or beverages with no mess. Its wide mouth makes it perfect for easily transferring liquids into bottles and jars. The product is food-safe, durable, BPA-free, and able to withstand frequent use.

6. Use this non-stick, 3-sided splatter guard to prevent messy splatters while cooking. It’s a kitchen essential that features 3 tall folding panels. The product is designed to keep countertops, walls, and floors free from different splatters. It’s durable and easy to clean. It’s also foldable, making storage a breeze. Such a convenient tool for everyday use!

7. These hedgehog-looking rugs are comfortable and soft to the touch, perfect for both bathrooms and kitchens. The product makes a delightful accent piece. The product is machine washable and easy to maintain.

8. Store your eggs neatly with this simple yet efficient holder. It features built-in handles and a timescale. The organizer can hold up to 36 eggs. The auto-flip feature makes it easy to take the eggs out and put them in.

9. Make big, fluffy, delicious balls of cotton candy with this cotton candy machine. It features a stainless steel bowl, making the product quite durable and easy to clean.

10. This outstanding cutting board is not just an ordinary kitchen tool; it’s a piece of art. No kidding, it looks like a magic carpet! The board is made from durable tempered glass. It provides a sturdy surface for all your chopping needs. Whether you’re slicing vegetables or kneading dough, this product is up to the task. And its heat-resistant properties ensure its durability.

11. Meet Barry, the bear-shaped cheese grater. It will bring both functionality and cuteness to your kitchen. Crafted from stainless steel, this product is durable and easy to clean, ensuring long-lasting performance. Whether you’re shredding cheese for a yummy lasagna or grating chocolate for an exquisite dessert, Barry is here to help.

12. This drumstick-shaped silicone herb and spice infuser will spice your meals right up! No more herb-hiding surprises in your soups and stews; with this quirky product, your seasoning game is on point. The item is also dishwasher-safe.

13. Take a glance at this portable thermoelectric, versatile mini fridge. It can chill up to 6 12-oz cans, perfect for personal use. Its compact design allows for easy transportation. You can easily take it with you to various settings, such as offices, dormitories, and road trips.

14. Get rid of unpleasant odors in your refrigerator with this awesome, friendly mushroom. It will make your fridge smell as fresh as possible, efficiently neutralizing unwanted odors. This fridge deodorizer is made from food-grade materials and is safe for use around food items. It is easy to use, too; fill it with baking soda and place it in your refrigerator. It won’t take up much space, leaving enough room for your groceries.

15. With this sandwich cutter and sealer, you don’t have to worry about crust or stress about sandwich fillings oozing out. It’s the ultimate lunchtime solution! The product transforms boring sandwiches into exciting shapes while sealing the edges tight.

16. This smart slicer makes it easy to cut watermelon quickly and with less of a mess. The blades are sharp enough to go effortlessly through the melon, but not too sharp. You won’t cut your fingers on it. The product is easy to clean and while it isn’t completely foldable, it can be easily stored, lying flat in your cabinet. The product is suitable for cutting melons and watermelons.

17. Remove kernels from corn cobs with ease using this efficient corn stripper. All you need to do is twist and push it around a corn cob, and voilà — you have kernels ready for cooking or snacking! The design keeps the sharp blades on the inside, making it kid-friendly and safe to use.

18. No more tedious manual slicing! Use this handy gadget to make quick, even slices for your favorite desserts, salads, or snacks. It’s a huge time-saver.

19. This cool gadget will make the road to a healthier lifestyle a bit less bumpy. Fill the baskets with your favorite vegetables, meats, or seafood. Through the transparency of the baskets, you can watch the ingredients transform into a healthy meal. With its 2-tier system, this steamer ensures efficient cooking of multiple foods simultaneously without any flavor mingling. The product’s dishwasher-safe lids make cleanup a breeze.

20. We bet you didn’t know that washing fruits and veggies could be this easy! This 2-in-1 colander and bowl strainer is a must-have addition to any kitchen. The unique rotatable design makes it easy to switch between the colander and the bowl strainer with a simple twist. Made from BPA-free food-grade plastic, it’s safe for use with fruits, vegetables, pasta, spaghetti, and more. Plus, it’s super easy to clean.

21. This non-stick square grill pan with 3 sections is considered versatile cookware. With it, you can cook multiple items simultaneously, such as eggs, bacon, and pancakes, without flavors mixing. The non-stick surface ensures easy food release and makes cleaning a piece of cake. The pan is quite sturdy and dishwasher-safe, which is very convenient.

22. Superman has his cape, and you need this hilarious apron for your culinary adventures — you just do. The product is made from polyester and cotton and is lightweight yet durable.

23. Check out this versatile kitchen essential. This healthy-choice set includes a glass pot, a silicone hot pad, and a sponge bottle brush. The pot is suitable for cooking pasta, noodles, soups, and more. It’s made of clear glass, which allows you to monitor your cooking easily. Its transparent design adds a modern touch to your kitchen, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

24. Haven’t you always wanted to own scissors designed in the shape of a bat? You’re in luck because we found some. These sharp scissors are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. They’re suitable for various kitchen tasks, from cutting herbs and vegetables to opening packages, and are sure to be a conversation starter in any kitchen.

25. This handheld slicer is a handy tool that will save you lots of time in the kitchen. With it, you can slice up a whole carton of strawberries in minutes. It has an ergonomic design and sharp blades, cutting through strawberries effortlessly. The product is perfect for making a fruit salad, garnishing desserts, or preparing snacks.

26. Check out this original egg-flipper spatula — now that’s a cool idea! The package includes 2 identical spatulas. They are perfectly comfortable to hold and work with. The plastic material makes the product awesome for non-stick pans, and it’s also easy to wash.

27. These oven-baking pans feature a non-stick coating, ensuring that your baked goods release effortlessly. No need for additional butter, oil, or cooking spray. The 3-piece set includes a small, medium, and large pan. These are flexible and stylish and also come with red silicone handles.

28. No more messy countertops with this mushroom spoon rest that will make you smile every time you use it. It’s made from durable ceramic and is super sturdy. It boasts vibrant colors and sturdy construction — the perfect combo! It makes a great gift for any cooking enthusiast.

29. Infuse your dishes with just the right amount of oil to create that perfect balance of flavor and health with this stylish sprayer. It’s great for salads and BBQs, roasting, and air-frying. This product does it all! It’s made from premium-quality, food-grade materials and is built to last. The device is safe to use around heat sources.

30. If you’re not a fan of traditional frying methods, with this product, you’ll be air-frying like a pro in no time. This ingenious air fryer comes with dual-monitor screens, making it feel like you’re piloting a spaceship. You’ll be able to watch your culinary creations from a distance. There are 7 intuitive presets and a customizable mode that will simplify the cooking process considerably.

Don’t forget to have fun while cooking, especially if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen. And don’t be afraid to cut corners and use any useful kitchen device you can find.