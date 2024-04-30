Watch Kim Kardashian Sharing Steamy Kiss With Emma Roberts — Details Inside

Kim Kardashian never misses a chance to get people talking about her. Her recent kiss with Emma Roberts is just another example. And now that she’s trying her hand at acting, she’s grabbing even more attention in the media.

American Horror Story: Delicate returns with its thrilling second part, promising even more chilling twists and turns. The latest trailer teases the final four episodes of the season, focusing on Emma Roberts’ character, Anna Victoria Alcott, as she navigates the horrors of impending motherhood and sinister threats.

Kim's character works tirelessly to promote Emma's for an Oscar nomination. Siobhan's efforts pay off as Anna receives an Academy Award nomination for her performance, but her personal life takes a hit when she discovers her husband's infidelity during a difficult pregnancy. Attending the Oscars with Siobhan by her side, Anna experiences painful contractions on the red carpet and later during the ceremony. Siobhan supports Anna, urging her to hold on until her category is announced, praising her strength, and placing a comforting hand on her baby bump.

When Anna's win is announced, the atmosphere between the two becomes charged with flirtation. Siobhan leans in for a lingering kiss, playfully cheering Anna on with the words, "Go get that hardware, baby." Emma Roberts shared on "The Tonight Show" that the kiss scene with Kim was quite funny behind the scenes. Despite how intense it looked on screen, they couldn't help but laugh after each take. Roberts mentioned dealing with Kardashian's glossy lips, which made cleanup between scenes a bit of a hassle.

Even though the kiss got a lot of attention from fans, Roberts didn’t think much of it at first until her sister pointed out its significance. For her, it was just another day on set, even with all the strange stuff that happens on the show.