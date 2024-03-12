15 Celebrities Who Said No to Eccentricity and Chose a Classy Look for Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week is a prestigious event held twice a year, showcasing the latest collections from renowned fashion designers and brands. As one of the most prominent fashion events in the world, it draws people from the fashion business, but also plenty of celebrities to the French capital. For the latter, it’s an opportunity to see the latest trends and styles firsthand. And while many celebrities lately have enjoyed being bold with their outfits, modesty seems to have taken the crown in Paris Fashion Week 2024.