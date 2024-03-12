15 Celebrities Who Said No to Eccentricity and Chose a Classy Look for Paris Fashion Week 2024

8 hours ago

Paris Fashion Week is a prestigious event held twice a year, showcasing the latest collections from renowned fashion designers and brands. As one of the most prominent fashion events in the world, it draws people from the fashion business, but also plenty of celebrities to the French capital. For the latter, it’s an opportunity to see the latest trends and styles firsthand. And while many celebrities lately have enjoyed being bold with their outfits, modesty seems to have taken the crown in Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Penélope Cruz

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News, VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Emma Stone

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News, VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Paris Jackson

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Joey King

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Jennifer Lawrence

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Lily Collins

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Kate Moss

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Margaret Qualley

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/East News

Zoe Saldaña

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Linda Evangelista

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Natalie Portman

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Sarah Paulson

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Serena Williams

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/East News, Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Cate Blanchett

Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Kim Kardashian

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/East News

Modesty is definitely not guaranteed when it comes to celebrity fashion though. Sometimes, they prefer to make a striking impression with bold outfits, that some even consider to be too much. However, we can’t deny that it’s fun to see how creative they can get fashion wise, which is why we compiled a few crazy looks in this article.

Preview photo credit JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, ICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News, JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/East News

