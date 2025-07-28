15 Comics About Women’s Life That Can Make You Say, “Yep, That’s Me”

If you’ve ever wanted to throw your bra out the window, spent all weekend doing general cleaning instead of relaxing, or tried to lose weight for every summer in your life — you’ll understand every one of these comics. Humor, self-irony and a little bit of pain are the perfect ingredients for comics that reflect the female experience.

She has a collection of beautiful lace lingerie, but her soul always chooses an old top in which she can breathe and live.

Sometimes you go to the shop for one single item and come out with a bag full of beauty treasures. The sanitary pads just didn’t want to go home alone.

Finding the right item in a woman’s bag turns into the excavation of the century. Scientists still argue about how so much stuff fits in there.

Selfies are a joy to take: everything is beautiful, the light is perfect, the mood is fire. And then you ask your boyfriend to take a picture, and suddenly you turn into a monument of the unexpected.

From hand cream to stepladders, bathroom rugs and cat bowls, sometimes online shopping isn’t just shopping, it’s a journey.

The decision to organize your wardrobe seems like a good idea only for the first 10 minutes. Then comes fatigue, doubts and the thought, “Can’t I just leave it like that?”

The pimple seemed like a small problem until she took care of it herself. Now it’s the star of the evening.

Going to the hairdresser to trim split ends, but somehow getting a full haircut that you weren’t ready for.

After dinner, jeans might feel tight. Undoing a button feels like losing a few pounds.

Karaoke is no place for modesty. Everyone suddenly becomes a star that can’t be stopped after a couple of favorite tracks.

Dating classic: she orders just a coffee and then realizes that his food looks delicious and she’s actually hungry.

Trying to look like the heroine of a shampoo commercial with wet hair. But in reality, it’s a character from a shipwreck movie in the mirror.

Started working out at home. 10 minutes later, making home clean instead of working out.

In an online shop — dream dress, perfect fit, happy model. In reality — the fabric wrinkles strangely and the mood is rapidly creeping downwards.

It’s easy to think you’ll have enough time to lose weight before summer. Especially when summer isn’t soon and you have a delicious slice of pizza in your hand.