15+ Furniture Shopping Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

The size of your rug plays a crucial role in tying a room together. A rug that is too small can make furniture look disjointed and out of place, while a rug that is too large can swallow the room, making it feel imbalanced.

Ideally, a living room rug should be large enough for at least the front legs of the sofa and chairs to rest on it. This creates a sense of unity and defines the seating area. For a more luxurious look, a rug that fits entirely under the furniture can make the space feel expansive and well-proportioned.