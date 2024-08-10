15 cute and unique creations you won’t resist adding to your cart

Whoever said that impulsive purchases are bad and unnecessary is wrong, simply because you can find cute products that are also exceptionally useful. We gathered 15 products that aren’t only irresistible but also double as smart gadgets.

1. Banana sleeping mask that hydrates and soothes your skin while you sleep. Apply the sleeping mask generously on your face and neck. Your skin will feel nourished afterward. The mask contains banana extract, potassium, vitamin A, milk protein, and chamomile extract.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: My skin has been extremely dry this past year. I’m not familiar with this brand but came across this product on a different site. I purchased here due to great reviews, and I’m glad I did! I usually use dermalogica smoothing cream ($70).

I can’t believe this cheaper product works 100 times better! I don’t like heavy scents, and it does smell like artificial banana, however, once applied the scent disappears immediately. I also have textured skin (pitted scars) and I feel the intense moisture from this product has helped minimize the appearance. @Asdk

2. Shaved sheep stuffed toy that lets you enjoy the experience of having a sheep. It is made of 100% polyester fiber, an eco-friendly material that is soft to the touch. The outside is the beige woolen flush coat and inside is the white naked sheep. Pull down the zipper and take off the wool cover.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: Bought four on a whim. Every kid who gets one loves it, and every parent chuckles. It’s really cute as hell the jacket comes fully off no issue real metal zipper though, so keep in mind for children who have an oral fixation. @D. King

3. Pumpkin night light that is not only soft to the touch, but also super safe to use. It is made of premium silicone and features a touch-sensitive feature. You can easily adjust the brightness simply by tapping it. It also doubles as a stress-relieving product, and you can charge it when its battery is running low.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This little guy is so cute and a perfect accent for any shelf or area you want a spooky feel in. Simply tap his little head and he lights up any little corner. I love him ! And will definitely be gifting it in this year’s boo baskets for my bestie! @M&M P.

4. Levitating UFO speaker that adopts the newest magnetic levitation technique and floats automatically in midair without any support. It offers high-quality stereo sound while the magnetic levitation makes the speaker rotate 360 degrees. It features faster transmission and stronger anti-interference ability, with a 33-foot wireless connection range.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Bought this as a Christmas gift and it’s been a big hit. The sound quality is good, and the lights give it a cool ambiance. It took a few tries and some curse words to get the ship to float in the center and levitate like it should, but once you get it one time, it becomes much easier. @Kate C.

5. Blackhead remover toy that lets you remove hairs and annoying sebum concentration. Some hairs are easy to pull out and some are hard, bringing you a variety of experiences. Do not squeeze or pinch blackheads, though, as they may disappear. The blackheads are imported by hand, so the number and length of them may vary.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: It came as described and is helpful for picking tendencies. There are some areas where you can’t get the “hair” out, and it describes how to get it out, but the method doesn’t work. But a great product otherwise! @AJ

6. Cinnamon bun soap that is handmade. Each bun smells like vanilla with a touch of spice. Some of the ingredients include glycerin, coconut oil, safflower seed oil, water, sorbitol, and fragrance oil. This is a large soap bar that makes for an amazing gift for others or yourself.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this with a prank in mind. It’s very realistic and looks edible. I plan on making gift baskets for my friends and sticking this in there along with some fresh baked treats so they think it’s also fresh. My mom said it would be cute to buy tons of them and put them on a platter to offer to family as a gag present.

You only get one for this price, and they are about as big as normal buns.

When I get the money to be able to afford more, I’ll definitely buy if the seller is consistent. May come back and update with pictures later. @Sarah Mcwhite

7. Dehydrated water can is an amazing gag gift. It is also great for those who love camping and hiking. Based on the description on the can, anyone will believe that this is real, and they can actually dilute this and create actual water. However, once they open it, they’ll realize it’s all fake.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: It’s water without the hassle and weight of actual water. You don’t have to worry about spilling it, you can probably bring it on an airplane, it’s got all of O without any of the H. Also while dehydrated you can store cool stuff in there like money or gift cards and give it to people. @Amazon Customer

8. Desktop punching bag you can attach to any surface to give you instant stress relief. The durable spring bounces the punching boxing stress ball back every time you hit it so that you can keep going until you’re calm. The inflatable punching ball comes with an air pump to ensure that the ball is always inflated and ready for action.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: The day I brought it into the office, I had multiple coworkers stop to hit it as we spoke about work. It was fun and a great stress relief in those moments when you simply want to let out some steam at work. It’s very durable and made from great materials. I found it easy to get it up and a great price for the quality. @Rebecca Avalos

9. Penguin water bottle with a double-wall vacuum insulation design. The stainless steel interior withstands the demands of everyday use. The bottle cap is equipped with a silicone sealing ring. So, even if the bottle is stored horizontally, it ensures 100% leak-proof performance.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I went into this knowing it is small, it’s more of a kid’s thermos, but man is it cute. I got it for my mother who loves penguins for Mother’s Day, and she is obsessed with it. It’s a good coffee thermos for early morning errands, she says! When it arrived it was high quality with no dents or scratches, the only slight issue was a factory smell which was easily washed out by hand. @Summer

10. Bicycle hamburger bell is made from an internal steel dome and molded composite exterior. It is supersized at 65mm in diameter and 22mm in height. It stands out immediately upon placing it on your bike. So much so that you may need to protect it from potential thieves!

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this bell for my nine-year-old daughter because when we ride together, I can not always see her when she gets behind me, so I ring my bike bell, and she returns the ring to let me know where she is. We were both very happy with this product, it rings loud enough for the purpose I bought it for, and it is cute as hell, my daughter loves it. The product is also constructed very well for the price and was delivered on the exact day promised. @Vince Maliszewski

11. Bob Ross chia pet seed package that includes a unique pottery planter, a convenient plastic drip tray, and chia seed packets for three plantings. In just a few weeks, your chia pet will achieve maximum growth. You can follow the six steps. The planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: My 2-year-old granddaughter loves Bob Ross. Which is amazing because he was from my hometown. So, I bought her the chia pet. It grew very quickly, had a real head of “hair”! @theresa rozelle

12. Duck-shaped bath spout cover is ideal for those of you with young kids. It protects the spout, preventing bumps and burns. It fits most spout types, works with shower diverters, and has a built-in bubble bath dispenser. It is made of durable material, which means you do not need to worry about chipping.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Tub faucet injuries are no joke, and I was tired of stressing about my kiddo playing in the tub, but she and I both love the little tub ducky. It offers me so much peace of mind. The handheld shower head sometimes gets caught behind his little wings, but it’s a small inconvenience compared to a doctor visit. He stays in place and isn’t bulky or in the way. @Brandi

13. Waffle and burrito blankets that keep you cozy while watching TV on the couch. It can be used as a sofa blanket, travel blanket, camping blanket, and bed blanket. Just wash this blanket before you use it. Machine wash in a gentle cycle with cold water, and tumble dry on low when needed. It will never fade and shrink.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: This blanket is very soft, and it’s bigger than I thought it would be as well. It’s very thick, so it’s amazing at keeping you warm. It’s good quality and very easy to handle whether that’s folding, washing, etc. @Amazon Customer

14. Game Boy-shaped lighter that is rechargeable and features a 280 mAh lithium-ion battery that lasts for about a week of regular use. It has electrodes that are pointed upward and at an angle, allowing a wider variety of uses. You can light candles, incense, fireworks, and even your BBQ.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love this lighter. I have used it several times on a variety of mediums and it works flawlessly. It doesn’t need constant charging, but I do notice that after a full charge and using it once or twice will cause the battery life to immediately decrease from 4 full lights to 3. That’s the only negative I’ve seen so far while using this product. @Kristen Bissonnette

15. Cactus dryer balls are made from silicone that can be reused for many years. They are free of lead, BPA, and phthalates. They are elastic and will not damage the fabric, have no odor, and will not release any toxic substances. Due to the softness and elasticity of silicone, they are the quietest laundry balls when bouncing in the dryer.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought them to catch the hairballs in the dryer. Both my husband and I have long hair, plus we have a dog with long hair, and we always find clumps of hair stuck to our clothing. This has made such a difference, the hair just sticks to the little cactus.

They are a great size. I use all 4 in each load to mix in with the clothing. They are lightweight and handle high temperatures well. So far, they seem durable enough to last. It also doesn’t hurt that they are absolutely adorable. @Heather

