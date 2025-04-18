10+ Key Features of Modern Art Movements That Can Help You Determine a Painting’s Style

Orphism is a trend in abstract art that grew out of Cubism and whose leading figure was the painter Robert Delaunay. Its name derives from the famous French poet Guillaume Apollinaire, who considered that the style of Delaunay’s paintings was characterized by having “musical qualities”.

Orphist painters arranged the range of colors as if it were a musical composition. This is why Apollinaire was inspired by Orpheus, a Greek mythological figure who was a poet and singer, to claim the movement in 1912.

It was one of the first to focus on non-figurative art, prioritizing color and abstraction over form and attempting to reflect movement and energy. It sought to go beyond concrete reality to reflect simultaneity and change. In addition to Delaunay, some other pioneers were his wife, Sonia Delaunay, Francis Picabia, and František Kupka.