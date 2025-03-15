15 Designers Whose Creativity Went Too Far Out of the Box
1. "Pedestrian traffic light in Vienna"
2. "I went to an old hospital in Oakland, California, and the toilet seats have independently moving left and right seat sides."
3. "Optical illusion crosswalks have been proven to make drivers slow down."
4. "So basically, when you're sitting in it, you have a stream of milky coffee pouring down from between your legs? Yeah, okay, just... checking."
5. "Father’s bag from the eyeglass store"
6. "A dry cleaning stall in Singapore that looks like a giant washing machine."
7. Toilet for ladies
8. "A business shirt shop in London has pegs for clothes designed as collars."
9. "This baggie design"
10. "A cheese cutter from the Swedish museum in Philadelphia."
11. "Ice cream protective seal"
12. "Paper clip bicycle racks in Washington, D.C."
13. "Low flow pee assistance crutch."
OOOOOKAY, nope, not today people. Very smart, but why is it made out of wood?
-
-
Reply
14. "The department of fisheries in India"
15. The dog destroyed its toy cactus, and this was inside.
After marveling at these brilliant and bizarre designs, let’s shift gears—because not every creative idea hits the mark. Some unlucky customers learned the hard way that expectations and reality don’t always align, and their disappointment is painfully relatable.
Preview photo credit summerthekid / Reddit
