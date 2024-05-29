15 essentials that will make summertime feel like a breeze

Summertime is right around the corner and some parts of our planet already experience abnormally high temperatures. If you have seen your first mosquito and suffered your first minor sunburn, you know you need to start shopping for the essentials. That’s why we’re here to guide you.

1. Powerful standing fan that seriously reduces noises from motor and fan. The built-in motor provides cooling up to 29.5 feet away. It offers 6 speed levels and when in sleep mode, the display turns mute to give you complete peace. The remote control makes everything easier.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Easy to use. Very powerful. The max feels as fast and powerful as an AC. Perfect for my bedroom or a living room. Remote is very handy. No need to get up to turn it on or change modes all is done with the click of a button. Night mode is VERYYY quiet. 10/10 product. @Sarah

2. Water-resistant face and body sunscreen with SPF 70 that helps prevent sunburn and decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. It features a lightweight, oil-free, PABA-free, and oxybenzone-free formula. It is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is exactly what I was looking for. It’s not at all greasy. It has almost no noticeable smell. If I had to describe it, I’d say it smells like vanilla ice cream, with about as strong a scent. I have super pale skin. I burn really easily. I was out in the sun all day with this, at Coney Island by the beach, and I was fine. It lasted the entire day. @Ivy Reisner

3. Popsicle molds that come with a free collapsible funnel to make filling easy and a special brush to clean the product perfectly. The sticks have a drip tray at the base of each one to catch the drips. The molds are oversized to hold more treats but stand securely in your fridge.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: They work great, and no need to keep ordering wooden sticks. Also have a drip tray. And you can remove one pop at a time, while the others remain in the fridge, which makes it easy to just run one under water to release. Wouldn’t want to have to do that with 6-or-more at one time, as you have to do with some styles. Several styles out there, and glad I settle on these. @Angela S.

4. Iced coffee maker that brews extra strong hot coffee over ice and delivers the perfect cup of fresh, flavorful iced coffee. Simply press the “REGULAR” button to enjoy your coffee in just 4 minutes. A reusable filter can be used to brew ground coffee and is large enough to hold 0.88oz of ground coffee.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I like that I can have a cup of coffee without making a pot of coffee. I’ve never used a single serve coffee maker before, so wasn’t sure what to expect in performance. It makes my coffee, it tastes good, it’s hot. I don’t use the pods, I use the filter that came with the maker, so I can make coffee as strong as I like. You can also use travel mugs with this. @DMak

5. Liquid ant killer that catches acrobat, crazy, ghost, little black, odorous house, pavement, and other sweet-eating ants. As worker ants discover the bait, they share it with the rest of the colony to eliminate them all. Place the bait stations, watch it attract ants, and eliminate the entire colony.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is the best ant killer I have ever used. There was a small army entering my kitchen through my windowsill. I stuck a couple of these on the counter and within two days the ants were gone. They are so easy to use, cut the top off and place the container near the ants and they will crawl in and some will die and others will take the poison back to their colony and kill the rest.

I got a pack of 12 and only needed 2 so far bc they are so effective. Be careful not to spill the liquid because it is super sticky but it does come off with warm water. There are ants on my deck so I will be purchasing the outdoor sticks next. @Alysha

6. Handheld mini fan that offers up to 19 hours of cooling time on a single charge. It is rechargeable via USB and designed in a unique palm-sized form. Doubling as a backup power bank, it keeps your devices charged when needed. It also has a flashlight function.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This little fan is fantastic. I bought it for a trip to Spain with my sister. I am ALWAYS too hot, and I hate being hot. I used this every day of the week long trip, including at the airports, in taxis, at restaurants and while walking.

It is so small it fit easily in my small travel purse and on any of the small cafe tables used at meals. It is not noisy so I felt comfortable using it in every setting. The cover bends back to act as a stand. It held a charge well and was quick to recharge. @Kindle Customer

7. After sun body butter, blend with coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil. It offers 12 hours of moisturization, leaving skin feeling silky-soft, with an indulgent coconut scent. It does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate and is not tested on animals.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I LOVE this cream! I purchased it last summer, for those lake day burns and it worked WONDERS! It kept me from peeling and kept that after sun glow without the dry and tight feeling. It smells great and is not overwhelming. It is not greasy and absorbs pretty quickly which is nice. This is actually my 3 tub and will continue to purchase it! @Sarah Barrett

8. Women’s sandals with a cork footbed and suede insoles. They form a perfect contour of the foot after being worn. The premium faux leather provides a soft lining and adjustable straps. They are long-lasting and very comfortable for everyday wear.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Overall I really like these shoes. I am between a 7 and a 7.5 and went with the 7.5. They seemed to fit fine but after a few wears it feels like they’ve stretched a bit. They are still wearable but I wish I’d gotten the 7. That said, they are so comfy and are a great shoe.

Gross story but my toddler threw up on them and they washed so well. I figured they were ruined but I hosed them off and set them in the sun to dry and you couldn’t even tell it had happened. @Lauren Lechner

9. Backyard bug control spray that acts fast and kills mosquitoes, listed ant types, fleas, and other insects. The hose-end spray activates spray at the flip of a switch. It treats up to 5,000 square feet of lawn and controls for up to 12 weeks against house insects.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love the ease of use of this product. Simply hook to your hose, and go at it. I have a horse farm next door to me. Lots of horse flys, mosquitos, and lots of pharaoh cats that carry fleas. I have a dog I wanna protect from fleas, and I don’t wanna get chewed up while sitting out on my patio. This stuff works great! I just ordered 2 more bottles.

Helps for fleas, ticks, mosquitos, horse flys, flys, etc. I swear my this stuff. You notice a difference literally within hours and one bottle does 5000 sq ft. I use a bottle a month cause I’m also allergic to mosquitoes. Now I can safely sit out with my dog in peace. @Sherry B

10. Ice cream maker with an automatic heavy-duty motor that makes frozen desserts or drinks in as little as 20 minutes. It comes with a replacement lid, a double insulated freezer bowl that holds up to 2 quarts of frozen dessert, a paddle, instructions, and a recipe book.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this after we picked fresh strawberries! We have been wanting one but I didn’t want to spend a lot of money. This fit the bill perfectly! It is so easy to use and comes with recipes! It is very simple and good value for the price! The strawberry ice cream came out nice and thick very good consistency! Gone are the days waiting for hours for ice cream!

Great size for just our small family of 3..made quite a bit of ice cream ..we even gave some to friends..Easy to clean..just clean the tub..dry it completely and store in the freezer for next time! I did place it in a plastic bag like they suggested but I don’t know if you really have to do that or not..overall very pleased so far! @blondietw

11. Sol de Janeiro travel set that visibly improves your skin. Start by cleansing with body wash, then apply cream, and finish with the sultry scent of perfume mist. Vitamin C visibly brightens and evens skin tone, while fruit AHAs gently exfoliate for smooth, radiant skin.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love ordering the smaller version of Sol De Janeiro for my daughter. She is to young to spend the big bucks on full size bottles, so these are perfect and we can also smell them and decide if we want to spend more on our favorite scents. @Krystal

12. Splash pad for toddlers and pets that is complete with slip, slide, and toys. This outdoor water toy can relieve you from the heat and make the best summer memories. It can allow 2-4 kids to play at the same time. It is made with environmentally friendly PVC and has been tested for safety and durability.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Our local zoo has a pool with water jets so I looked for something similar and ordered this. The vinyl is nice and sturdy and can take lots of hits with kids running back and forth on it. You can control the water stream height by adjusting your hose’s water pressure and they can shoot up pretty high around 4-5 feet so us big kids can play too. @Warren

13. Ice bandana that keeps your dog cool during those hot summer days. Just soak the bandana in water and the special material inside will do its work. You can adjust the bandana thanks to the velcro. Use it on your pet only while it’s cold and remove it when it gets warm.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: The first time I used it, I rang out all the water and it didn’t stay cool long at all. The 2nd time I let the water soak in and it did just that. It stayed cool for SO long it was amazing! My husky loves this! I soak it 2 times a day and it keeps him nice and cool! Best cooking bandanna I’ve gotten him yet! @Amber

14. Inflatable pool with 2 air-cushioned backrests and comfortable seats. It is made with durable and puncture-resistant materials and includes a drain plug for easy drainage of water. The inflated size is 120″ x 110″ x 18″, while the package includes a repair patch.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: We love the size of this pool, my husband and I and two kids can fit in it with lots of room to splash around. The blowup seats are comfortable, and the cupholders come in handy. We had no problems with it at all, we bought an electric air pump and it did the job just fine for this pool. We blew it up once and have not had a problem.

When you’re done for the day, you can pull the extra side of the tarp over the pool to cover it up, we used a couple of bricks to keep the tarp in place. So glad I bought this pool, I love the size. @Michele DePaul

15. Bug bite suction tool that removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin. Therefore, the body stops producing the reaction that is causing you to itch and swell. It works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve been pleasantly surprised by this thing! I always get eaten alive by mosquitos in the summer, and they’re always so itchy for days afterward, but not this year!! It would usually take like a week for a bite like that to go away for me. I do notice that it definitely works the best if you’re able to use it right after you get bit.

The longer the bite has been there the less it seems to work, but even on older bites it does seem to help relieve the itching, even though it doesn’t get rid of the welt. Overall I’m very happy, it was definitely worth the price. Oh, I also used this on one of my husbands horribly painful ingrown hairs and it sucked a lot of the pus out and seemed to help it heal up quicker. @Lyndsey D

