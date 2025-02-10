15+ Hilarious Examples of Interior Design That Don’t Fit Any Standards

It is only natural to dream of a stylish and cozy home, where every inch is thought through to the tiny detail. But these things often cost a lot of money, and it’s not that easy to find a really talented interior designer either. In pursuit of a “picture from a magazine,” people often end up with something completely unexpected and funny.

“Saw a toilet with glass walls.”

Great idea, I love it! Hey, one more thing — let’s put a lock on the outside of the door. © Goobersrocketcontest / Reddit

“I don’t know if it’s space-saving, or it’s more troublesome to turn on the air conditioner. But I’ve been laughing for 10 minutes.”

“Is it weird to use a pegboard instead of a normal shelf for my half bath? My mom laughed the moment I sent these pics to her.”

“This bathroom mirror in my hotel room. I’m 5′ 2” and can’t use the bathroom mirror. No step stool provided."

Tastes differ, but sometimes it’s too much.

I’m a tiler. I arrive at a woman’s house to assess the scale of the work, and I’m shocked. The entire place is pink, all of it! The door, the walls, the ceiling, the furniture. A woman says, “I want blue tiles in the bathroom.”

I asked her why she didn’t like the pink one. And then this Barbie says, “I just had a grandson. The designer said that a boy needs a room in blue colors. Let it be the bathroom first.”

I didn’t argue with her because everyone has their own quirks. By the way, she chose bright blue tiles. I will long remember this marvelous design idea.

“Maybe not the best design for a bed table at a hotel where you place items in the dark.”

“I have no idea how they turn this off.”

“I’ve tripped in the kitchen but never on my way to the kitchen.”

When you wanna flip pancakes and DJ a rave at the same time. © TruckinApe / Reddit

“It took me 5 minutes to figure out how to activate the water. Turns out you have to spin the golden tip.”

“This fire alarm control switch is right next to the bathroom light switches in the room I’m staying in. Guess how I found out.”

Oh, those modern home appliances!

My mother’s glass top stove. It has touch sensitive control buttons on the cooking surface, which means that if you have a spill or something boils over, you can’t turn the stove off. © macguffing / Reddit

“I’m apartment hunting and ran across this ‘bathroom’ that was apparently designed by a psychopath.”

“I give you the ‘can’t pee standing up toilet.’”

That moment when the space doesn’t allow, but you really want everything at once.

My dad’s last apartment had a bathroom that was basically a small corridor, guess what? The toilet and sink were on the end of the corridor, but you had to go through the shower to get to the toilet and sink. The shower had no curtains nor glass as it would prevent/make difficult the access to the toilet and sink. © Dense_Comfortable_50 / Reddit

This is what a balcony for ski or a flower pot looks like.

“The stairs in an Airbnb I stayed in where every step is a different height, width and depth.”

You want something to eat? Come out of the kitchen. You want to enter the kitchen? Close the fridge.

Small kitchen with poorly placed fridge. You can open it all the way, but you have to leave the kitchen to do it... and then you are blocked by its door. This was a small kitchen... very small.

Even if I bothered to deal with the door rotation, I would still need to press my body against the cabinets to let it skirt by me. Decided not to rent the place instead. © NeverMyCakeDay / Reddit

“Every time I do the dishes, I accidentally switch the lights off and on.”

“Who designed this house?”