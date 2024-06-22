15 magical before/after images that will make you say I NEED IT
We bet that if you take a look around your home right now, you’ll notice something that needs fixing. Whether it’s something dirty or broken, there are many products out there that can save you. Are you ready to discover 15 Amazon products that will revitalize your space?
1. Stovetop cleaner that removes grease, grime, and stains on all smooth stovetop ranges, including glass, ceramic, induction, convection, and halogen. Simply rub with the included cleaning pad or a dry paper towel. For burnt food use the single-edge scraper tool.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I ordered this earlier today and received 30 minutes ago thanks to Amazon Prime same-day delivery! Someone had laid a wet paper towel over one of my glass top stoves burners while it was cooling down. Needless to say, it stuck to the burner.
I tried using my thumbnail to scrape it off to no avail. Well, at least I was able to get the bulkiest part off but spent about 30 minutes doing so. Alas! When the scraper and product arrived, it only took me a few minutes to get it all off. Now my cooktop is shiny and new-looking again! I highly recommend this kit. @Classy Lassy
2. Instant spot remover that removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. It is water-based, non-flammable, and odor-free. It is safe to use around children and pets. No need to rinse or vacuum after applying it.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Our couch has cleaning code “S” and we weren’t able to find anything that even remotely sounded like it would work — in fact, a whole host of products are explicit NOT to use on velvet. One of our kittens had some poo stuck to them and I suppose they must have scooted on our brand-new couch... well, this cleaner (applied lightly — no soaking) and a toothbrush to scrape off the dry harder bits made this cleanup way easier than I thought it could be.
It took a few minutes to scrape everything, but it was 100% gone after we used this. Phenomenal. We are quite happy, and there was no residue, no marks, no smell. The performance of this cleaner far exceeded my expectations and lived up to their claims. @Brandy Freeman
3. Toilet tank cleaner that removes hard-water deposits and other stains thanks to its strong citric acid formula. Don’t worry about damaging your toilet tank and bowl, as the formula is safe to use. Every flush leaves a clean and pleasant citrus scent. It is free from harsh chemicals, acids, or caustics.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Easy to use. The following day I flushed the toilet and the water sat in the bowl. The next day it has an awful looking sludge around the water line.
I used the toilet wand and everything disappeared, including the ring I had been trying to remove for years and years. Still looks great. I would highly recommend this product for hard to remove stains. @emaee
4. Descaler that cleans and rinses away residue and oils building up in your coffee maker or kettle. The two 8-ounce bottles are enough for 4 descaling sessions. It helps eliminate limescale and mineral build-up to prevent corrosion, significantly extending your machine’s lifespan.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I’ve bought this product several times for my Keurig and old school Nespresso machine, and it works great for both. I just follow the normal descaling instructions for each machine and add the 4oz the bottle says to add. @Wendy Bushi
5. The little green cleaner that removes tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. It is 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills. Each machine is made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and saves 3 pounds of plastic from going into landfills.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I bought this cleaner a few weeks ago to help me get rid of stains in my baby’s nursery. It removed some hard to clean stains on my glider perfectly. I love the smell of the detergent that comes with it, and it is super easy to work with. I cleaned my children’s mattresses with it, and it did a wonderful job, the black water when it’s done is just proof how much it got out!
I did find the carpet to be tedious to clean as it is a large area, I will order the wider attachment to it so that it will take faster. @Pearl W
6. Rust stain remover that dissolves rust stains on contact and requires no scrubbing. It is ideal for vertical and hard-to-reach surfaces, like showers, sinks, tubs, and toilets. It is great for geographic regions with hard water and high iron. It is nonabrasive and nonhydrofluoric.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Well, I finally got around to using this for the project. It was spectacular! It did the work for me. We have a white flag pole in an irrigated area that was getting iron yellow solid to about 7 feet. As I walked around the flagpole, spraying, by the time I got back around to where I started, almost all of the yellow was gone.
A little touch up to areas I missed, and a light wipe down, then rinse with the garden hose, piece of cake. One piece of advice, avoid breathing it. I will try it on the raised garden bed next, it is PVC board. @L Sullivan
7. Pumice stone conquering stubborn tub stains, sink and shower marks, and rock-hard mineral deposits and scale. It excels in defeating grease and oil stains on diverse surfaces and triumphing over hard water spots on glass and mirrors. You may use it on metal surfaces and pool tiles.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Love this product!!! This pumice stone removed 10-year-old stains from my toilet bowl!! It was a virtual miracle! My toilet looks good as new! Nothing else, chemicals, brushes, etc, has successfully done what this product did in 10 minutes.
Sure, it took a little patience and elbow grease, but wow, it was worth it! It didn’t even scratch the finish, like other scraping products do. Truly a top-notch product! @Susan McCarroll
8. Fuzzy sleep socks that moisturize, heal, and repair your dry, cracked heels while you sleep. The materials are comfortable to sleep in, while the hydrating gel softens your heels overnight. The gel is infused with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I love these things! They keep my heels moisturized and looking good. I add cream to my heels, put these socks on, and sleep great at night.
The next morning, my heels are soft! They are also great without adding cream to my heels. I like that these have no toes, as I think they would be too warm if the fuzzy material covered the toes. @L. Smith
9. Wart remover pads that conceal, protect, and remove stubborn plantar warts. They are unique, waterproof, and self-adhesive. 14 pads are included in the package. Do not use it on irritated skin, on any area that is infected or reddened, on moles, birthmarks, and warts with hair.
4.2 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- It takes time, but it definitely works. I was super nervous with how it turned the skin around the wart white like it did, but I trusted the process and kept using it. At times, it felt sensitive, but nothing unbearable. This was over the course of 5–6 days. I replaced the band-aid every night- I would agree with other reviews that the band-aid is not waterproof, and you need to try to avoid getting it wet.
I would take it off to shower and then replace the band-aid almost immediately after showering. Eventually, the skin around it started lifting, and I was able to peel it off and pull the wart out. I’ve had this wart for years and it was pretty large. It’s nice not having it on my finger anymore. @Lyndsay
10. Cradle cap brush and comb that has soft, rubber brush bristles to help loosen flakes. If these flakes appear on your baby’s head, do not worry. It is not serious or long-lasting. Just use the comb to safely and gently remove the flakes and alleviate the symptoms.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- We previously used disposable combs for our son’s cradle cap. They worked fine when he was a baby. He is now 3, and cradle cap came back again. Because he has a lot more hair, I wanted a more substantial comb.
This comb did not disappoint! I put some oil on his head and massaged it with the teal bristles, and then the white comb made it SO easy to lift ALL of the cradle cap off his scalp and through his hair. @caleb
11. Shower door cleaner that removes calcium, lime, and rust stains with ease and within seconds for a sparkling clean shower door. It is very easy to apply, while its durable coating lasts for weeks. Use a damp cloth or apply directly on the glass door and then rub the surface in a circular motion.
4.2 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I have been trying to get my hard water spots off my shower door for a few months now. Nothing seemed to be working until I tried this product! After the first time it showed some improvement, and after the 2nd they were basically all gone. After the 3rd use, you would never be able to tell there had been any spots!
This product is truly amazing and you need it! The more wet the door was when you were scrubbing helped, and I also used a non-scratch pad. @Katelyn Coughtry
12. Plant fertilizer spikes that ensure a continuous supply of nutrients below the surface, where the shrubs and trees’ active roots are growing. Application is simple and should be done twice a year in early spring and late fall. They come pre-measured with no risk of over-fertilizing.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- We live in a new community and have had the tree for a year before fertilizing. I looked into these spikes because they seemed easy to put into the ground and the fertilizer would do its own thing. It sure did! We had 5 feet of growth in ONE SEASON! Some of our neighbors got more mature trees, and ours is now taller than those.
I’ve passed along this brand to multiple neighbors. Additionally, I used these on my Crepe Myrtles and have seen a better bloom than we’ve ever had in previous homes. I will definitely make sure to purchase these each year for our trees. @Nancy Jo
13. Fabric shaver and lint remover that safely removes fuzz and lint from your favorite fabrics. It is safe for use on most household fabrics. It’s battery-operated for convenience. It features a large 2-inch shaving head for efficient use and a detachable lint catcher for easy cleanup.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Works great! Adjustable height. I have a bamboo pillow cover that balled up shortly after purchase. This shaver took every ball off and made the cover smooth.
Great for sweaters that ball up and even old sheets that you fall in love with and don’t want to throw away. Highly recommend and very reasonably priced. Battery lasts for months. Very easy to use. @Mike
14. Nail strengthening cream that is infused with vitamins, minerals, and emollients to strengthen and condition your nails and cuticles. It absorbs quickly and deeply penetrates your nails, providing the nourishment they need. Plus, it doesn’t leave a greasy residue behind.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I apply this multiple times a day and the results are amazing! My nails have never been this healthy. The before picture shows how bad they were after a medication caused serious thinning. My nails naturally with no medication, peel, split, crack, and break often. Not anymore!
I love this stuff! I also like the smell a lot, I have a very sensitive nose and it doesn’t bother me. It smells really good. @Willie N Tina
15. The miraculous pink stuff that removes stains, grease, and grime from just about anything: stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, jewelry, etc. It won’t leave any scratches or streaks and works instantly. It also offers a delightful rhubarb scent.
4.4 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I used this to clean my bathroom. Worked great on the tub, toilet and sink. Really left a good clean shine. I was surprised. I did not scrub hard, based on instructions. No scratches. I was happy it took little effort to wipe and rinse off.
No bad odor or issues so far. The only thing is that it’s really thick, so you have to mix with a little water to get it “moving.” Also, I had to wear gloves because I didn’t want to grab a glob of it with my bare hands. @Ms. Writer Lee
Do you have an outdoor space like a garden or balcony that you like spending time during the summer? You can completely transform that space by fixing and upgrading things by simply purchasing a few valuable items.
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.