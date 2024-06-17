15 products that will help you transform your outdoor space

You’re enjoying the sunshine out in your garden when suddenly you experience a mosquito attack. Who hasn’t gone through this nightmare? If you want to get rid of such worries and transform your outdoor space into a haven, keep scrolling to discover 15 wonderful products.

1. Patio umbrella light that features three brightness levels, dim, bright, and super bright. It is easy to clamp to your umbrella with the built-in auto-adjustable strong clamp. You can also hang it anywhere using the two hooks. It requires four AA batteries that are not included.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve had mine a couple of years, and it still works fine. At one point I left it outside during a raging storm. It did get wet.

The contacts on one of the battery areas rusted and the light (understandably) quit working. After removing the batteries, I thoroughly cleaned the contacts and let the unit dry out. It worked just fine after that. @A.R. Eviewer

2. Wireless outdoor signal extender that delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300 Mbps. The durable, weatherproof enclosure protects the access point against harsh outdoor conditions and provides stable wireless coverage up to 200m. The remote cloud access brings centralized cloud management of the whole network.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I had been playing with mesh setups and gaming routers, and this by far better than all of them. Everything just works now, and the range is amazing. I did one in each building (shop/house) and the phones switch seamlessly between the two. @Tony

3. Outdoor pizza oven that cooks up to 700°F and includes a 25-minute preheat. It fits up to 12-lb turkey, 9-lb pork shoulder, 12-lb prime rib dinner with veggies, 12-inch pizza, full sheet-pan meal, or a standard 8×11 casserole dish. It has absolutely no flame.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I read many product reviews for smoker/pizza ovens and this seemed the best. I love it for both (bought last November)! I used to use a big off-set smoker. Our kitchen oven died over a month ago, and we had to use this Ninja as a fill-in.

The only thing it doesn’t do is broil. BUT I wanted to bake soda breads and a strawberry rhubarb pie for St Pat’s Day, and this little oven did a great job cooking both of these items perfectly!

No burning of the pie crust and the toothpicks in the breads came out clean without drying out the outer parts of the bread loaves, no over cooking. I’ll probably always use the Ninja for bread and pies from now on! @Amazon Customer

4. Solar-powered outdoor lights with an on/off switch that is located on the back. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and the solar panel can last approximately 2.5 years. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122oF.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I just ordered two new sets of these great lights. We have had two sets hanging from our covered deck for five years! Because one set is no longer charging, we’re going to replace them both.

I highly recommend these lights. They are only up in spring and summer because this is Indiana, but they’ve been durable and reliable for us! We did put a small hole in the bottom of each bulb to prevent moisture issues. @Cynthia J Snyder

5. Grilling basket that comes with a basting brush, gloves, and a portable case. You can do anything you want in it and grill it evenly. It features a long handle and a secure locking mechanism that allows you to flip your BBQ safely. It is made with high-quality stainless steel.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was late to the “grilling game,” but just got a new Propane grill for an early Father’s Day. I bought this grill basket, knowing that we love loads of veggies, shrimp, Kabobs, fish, and other foods that can present a challenge on the regular grill.

I have used it almost every day since! The best part, is the design, with the removable handle for cleaning. Grilling one side, then flipping, tossing, and turning in one move, is the best! Love it!

While it says “dishwasher safe,” I prefer to clean it in the sink, after a few minutes of soaking. It has changed the way I cook. @Patric Miller

6. Outdoor camera that is battery-powered and can be mounted indoor, too. You can check in on your home at any time through the app. You can also record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I got a pair of the smaller, less expensive indoor RING from Homedepot- for simple return if it was junk. Easy to set up, instructions are fair enough, I watched a few YouTube videos first. I had ADT for some 6 years, I wanted to see the RING for myself. I AM PLEASED. Video is great, recorded history videos are short but clear as can be.

I get sound pretty clear. I enjoy the neighborhood notification videos and news. I’m surprised and pleased with those indoor units. This outdoor/indoor battery or plug is bigger, seems stronger, I use it outdoors. It has a stronger, long extension cord. I had to watch a video to see how to connect it. This is great. Very simple to add to my account, I want another. @semlohde

7. Large wind chimes that is 37 inches long and adjusts to a deep tonal B major pentatonic scale. It consists of six classic black anodized aluminum tubes that have excellent corrosion and wear resistance. The adjustable wooden striker allows you to adjust your favorite position at will.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I hung this nice windchime in my backyard tree. I sit in my backyard recliner after gardening and listen to the lovely music that it makes for me with the breeze. The chime also helps the time pass by very pleasantly as I water and tend to my lovely garden.

The sounds are in the lower and a few of the higher register, and I truly enjoy listening to the musical dance that my lovely wind chime provides me with each and every day. I always say that my garden is my little slice of heaven, so the wind chime are the angels on their harps making music as I either work or relax in my heaven. @Tori

8. Grill brush and scraper that does not melt like nylon brushes. No more worry about swallowing some metal pieces! The 125% more flexible upgraded helix can easily reach and clean the hard-to-clean sides of grates. Its grip protects your hands from burning and ensures it will not bend or snap.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love this brush. I have purchased two of them for myself and two for gifts. Definitely worth the money and piece of mind not having tiny bristles in your food. I became aware of this because a guy we know had to have surgery to remove the tiny metal bristle from his grill brush removed from his intestine (because it found its way into the food he was grilling). @Matt Potthoff

9. Electric pressure washer that cleans patios, buildings, RVs, boats, decks, driveways, and much more. With two 0.9 L onboard detergent tanks, they carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects. It automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: It is more powerful and efficient than I thought. It effortlessly tackles dirt and grime on various surfaces. The dual detergent tanks are a fantastic feature as well, allowing for easy switching between cleaning solutions.

Easy to assemble and use, it delivers excellent performance and reliability. Price is very convenient. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a top-notch pressure washer! @Alan

10. Hammock chair that is made of soft polyester/cotton, allowing users to enjoy the comfort of a soft sponge. The sturdy spreader bar makes the hammock chair more stable. The anti-slip grooves on both sides can effectively prevent the rope from sliding. Its maximum weight is up to 500 lbs.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this swing my both of my kids (7 and 17 years old). I had first bought my youngest a sensory swing. Unfortunately, it broke within weeks. So I set out to buy something sturdy enough for him to do his swinging in, but that my oldest could use too.

This swing has been amazing. My youngest loves it. He even sleeps in it. My oldest also enjoys getting to sit and relax in it. This thing has been amazing. @Richard Cathcart

11. Inflatable lounge pool with a comfortable backrest that offers comfort. It is crafted from rugged 13-gauge vinyl, meaning that it is engineered for exceptional durability and longevity, ensuring years of use. It offers a water capacity of 156 gallons.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: From the sound of the reviews, it was a bit of a gamble ordering this pool, but we had great luck! It came brand new with no holes or leaks. It has held air perfectly over the past 48 hours without needing to “top off.” Our 2-year-old loves playing in it, and we love lounging and floating in it. Our own miniature oasis on the deck for the summer! @Nicole

12. Portable cooler cart that holds up to 20 gallons or 96 aluminum cans. You may even lock the casters to transfer the cart safely without any spills. Also, there is a bottle opener with a bottle cap catcher attached to the side. It keeps everything cool for 48 hours and warm for 8 hours.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is a nice looking, large, functional cooler for backyard entertaining. It was easy to assemble, I’m a 62 yr old female, and I was able to assemble it by myself in 30 mins. It’s big and very functional, I love that it’s on wheels, so I can move it around as needed.

I also like the lower shelf (some don’t have a shelf) it’s super convenient for cups, liquor bottles or extra beverages. The drain hose also makes it easy to drain and clean. It’s definitely a good purchase for backyard entertaining, you won’t be disappointed. @KB

13. Outdoor bug zapper that eliminates mosquitoes, flies, moths, wasps, and much more. Place it in a dark place during the night and let the high-voltage electric grid zap them on contact. It’s very light, so you can hang it everywhere you like. It starts working the moment you plug it in.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this for our new homes backyard because we noticed a lot of flies and mosquitoes when we would set outside with our dogs. Now we don’t notice them some much, and we have not seen any following us in to the house either. We have had this for at least a month now.

I clean it out weekly and WOW the amount of bugs it attracts is amazing. I do recommend cleaning the lights when you empty the bottom tray, otherwise the bugs will just keep frying on there and building up. Use the little brush that it comes with, very handy little thing. @Sarah Havert

14. Concrete oil stain remover that addresses dirt without harsh chemicals. Simply pour a small amount of the formula onto any oil or petroleum-based stain to cover it and allow it to dry. Once the cleaning formula is dry, you can easily brush it away like chalk dust, revealing a stain-free surface.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have oil stains on the asphalt in front of my house due to a neighbor who parked his leaking truck right in front of the house that was leaking oil for over a year. I tried degreaser, power washing multiple times, and it was not helping.

I used 1/2 a bottle on this stain as a test. I left it 24 hours and I could see the oil being absorbed. Brushed it off and hosed it down. You can see the difference compared to the untreated area. I just bought more to do the rest. @Jenn B

15. Dog spot repair that minimizes the effects of salts from dog urine and brings your lawn to its prior state. Plant the seeds in the spring or fall when daily average soil temperatures are consistently between 55°F and 70°F. It repairs up to 100 spots of lawn damage caused by pets in three easy steps.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: This indeed got grass growing well over some bad, longterm “dog spots” right near our sidewalk. Within 2 weeks, we had a lot of grass growing in those areas. While expensive for the small amount you get, it does work well. I would recommend getting some cheap soil and mixing it together to make your dollar go farther. @Jason

