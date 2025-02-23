15 Mysterious Objects Solved by Reddit’s Digital Detectives

In the hidden nooks of our daily lives, tiny mysteries lurk—whispers of the unknown waiting to be unraveled. But in this digital age, an unlikely hero rises: Reddit. Think of it as the internet’s own detective agency, where curious minds armed with sharp wit, wild theories, and an insatiable thirst for answers come together to crack the code of life’s strangest riddles. Whether it’s identifying bizarre objects, solving cryptic puzzles, or chasing digital folklore, Redditors are always on the case—turning everyday enigmas into thrilling adventures.

1. “Metal 10cm object with three arms to grab or pinch something. Arms stretch out when pressing button.”

Answer: “It’s an olive / sugar grabber or whatever you want to grab with that.”

2. “Metal and plastic object that has a small red light. About the size of my hand. Inside my truck I bought recently, located under the steering column.”

Answer: “Adjustable brake controller for towing. It’s removable if you are not using it.”

3. “A little black device with some odd vent-like holes I found stuck to my vehicle.”

Answer: It’s a microphone for a hands-free car phone (could be a Bluetooth one to connect to your phone).

4. “What is this tall skinny metal orange thing on the airport tarmac?”

Answer: “Tail support stand for the planes.”

5. “Brown plastic wedge with grooves stamped ‘NBD’.”

Answer: “They’re shims. Use them to level something and snap/cut off the excess.”

6. “Red and black glass thing, wide flat base, hollow inside with a thin flat top.”

Answer: “Definitely, a drop-out art glass vase. Often times the wide rim would be cut off, allowing it to stand upright.”

7. “Black liquid that appears to have dripped from the ceiling, right underneath a light.”

Answer: “Bad ballast, they are potted with that goo.”

8. “A silver spoon with ‘top’ part?”

Answer: “Rolling stress reliever.”

9. “Can be used for wood working, been in my family garage for years. Is it a type of nut?”

10. “What’s this weird forky double headed thing?”

Answer: “It’s the continental fork that makes carving a pleasure!”

11. “A mysterious rock/fossil that’s been in the family since my great-great-great-uncle plowed it up when farming.”

Answer: “This is almost certainly the remains of gypsum-filled mud cracks, a gypsum cast or mold. Gypsum-filled mud cracks are well known by geologists, and found in ancient evaporate lake depots, but it’s rare to see one weathered out like this specimen.”

12. “Metal bars embedded into the end of the driveway. I’ve never seen them used.”

Answer: It looks sort of like a bollard mounting point, used if you don’t want people parking in your drive when you’re away.

13. “Hey guys, this came with a book, does anyone know what this is?”

Answer: “Bamboo straw with cleaning stick. I import and sell these.”

14. “My dad shows this thing to everyone who comes to the house to try and find out what it is...”

Answer: “That’s a coconut cutter/shredder. You sit on it and pound coconuts against it. I’m pretty sure anyways.”

15. “Spoon type thing with a metal plate and hole?”

Answer: “That is a soup spoon for mustachioed gentlemen.”