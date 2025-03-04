15 Odd Designs That Prove Common Sense Is Optional

Sometimes, it feels like designers throw logic out the window in favor of pure chaos. From doors that lead nowhere to staircases with unexpected surprises, these 15 odd designs will make you wonder if common sense was ever part of the plan. Get ready to laugh, cringe, and question everything!

1. “How does this mean ’Reduced Visibility’?!”

2. “The baby changing area in the airport bathrooms: the whole area was soaked, and my 16-month-old’s feet were in the sink.”

3. “Which button am I supposed to use ...?”

4. “When you have to explain that your hand sink is not a urinal.”

5. “As if public toilets didn’t give me enough anxiety.”

6. “A lamp to keep you awake whole night.”

7. “This bathroom in my dad’s new house. I’m 6’1”. The room is so short they had to cut holes in the ceiling over the toilet and sink so you can stand up."

8. What was this hotel thinking when they chose this pattern?!

9. “A dangerous step in downtown Merida, Mexico.”

10. “The holiday spirit will cause trouble—spot the traffic lights.”

11. “Why is every hotel trying to reinvent shower controls?”

12. “Trying to prevent cyclists from using the ramp by blocking the passage to everyone with wheels.”

13. “Beautiful Parisian bathroom.”

14. “Guess I’m paying for the upstairs neighbor’s heating.”

15. “I feel like this is meant to be inclusive but...”