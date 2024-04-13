15 Pairs of Celebrities You Won’t Believe Are Age Twins

People
17 hours ago

Prepare yourself to be amazed. In a world where age often seems like just a number, these remarkable duos prove that time is truly relative. From Hollywood icons to music sensations, these age twins will leave you questioning the passage of time itself.

George Clooney and Meg Ryan — 62 years old

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Ashley Tisdale and Gal Gadot — 38 years old

Jude Law and Sofía Vergara — 51 years old

JP PARIENTE / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News, © sofiavergara / Instagram

Avril Lavigne and America Ferrera — 39 years old

Rebel Wilson and Christina Ricci — 44 years old

Kylie Jenner and Jacob Elordi — 26 years old

© kyliejenner / Instagram, Billy Bennight / AdMedia / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News

Selena Gomez and Cardi B — 31 years old

Emma Stone and Lily Collins — 35 years old

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, © lilyjcollins / Instagram

Zendaya and Hailey Bieber — 27 years old

Vera Wang and Meryl Streep — 74 years old

© verawang / Instagram, Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lady Gaga — 38 years old

Michael Douglas and Mia Farrow — 79 years old

© michaelkirkdouglas / Instagram, Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Dolly Parton and Goldie Hawn — 78 years old

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer — 65 years old

IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Imago Stock and People/East News, © michellepfeifferofficial / Instagram

Andie MacDowell and Madonna — 65 years old

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News, © madonna / Instagram

From the silver screen to the stages of global fame, these age twins captivate the nature of human aging. Whether by coincidence or cosmic alignment, their synchronicity reminds us that age is merely a label, while the essence of their radiance remains eternally captivating.

Preview photo credit verawang / Instagram, Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads