15 People Spilled the Tea on the Most Jaw-Dropping Finds of the Week

In the chaos of our daily lives, filled with tasks and problems, it’s easy to lose sight of joy and optimism. But then there are those special people. They have this gift for sharing such interesting stories and experiences that they can turn even the most mundane day into something extraordinary, like a holiday or a comedy show.

1. “4 years of using our 3.5 gallon bucket of honey.”

2. “XL toilet seat in Alabama airport.”

3. “The washing machine in my building reads ‘L o l’ when you have a zero balance on your laundry card.”

4. “My tomatoes sprouted internally, and could only tell when I cut them open.”

5. “My rice pointing upwards after cooking.”

6. “This is the biggest dandelion I’ve ever seen.”

7. “I have not worn a watch for over 10 years, but you can still see where it used to be on my arm.”

8. “This hole in the pavement looks just like a frog.”

9. “My new gaming laptop is thinner than just the screen of my old gaming laptop.”

10. “This Bonsai plant has a hexagon branch structure.”

11. “There is a tiny Statue of Liberty in this park in Paris.”

12. “I spilled salted pasta water on my stove and it dried in crystals.”

13. “My apple and orange fully dehydrated without molding after sitting in a brand-new apartment building for 3 months.”

14. “My fingernail has a dark blue line on it.”

15. “This soccer ball with all of these tiny guys.”