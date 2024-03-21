15 People Who Were Utterly Betrayed by the Autocorrect

Curiosities
day ago

Sometimes, when we rush, we type quickly and hit «send» without noticing autocorrect. This can lead to sending awkward messages unintentionally. Even if it’s harmless, it’s best to check before sending to avoid embarrassment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

These people also didn’t check what they typed on time, and we’ve gathered the most hilarious autocorrect mistakes on the internet that are sure to make you smile.

Preview photo credit jasecordova / Twitter

Comments

Get notifications

Related Reads