15 People Whose Relatives Could Be Their Clones

Sometimes when we look at a parent or a close relative, it’s like seeing ourselves in the mirror. The same smile or even a mark in the same spot is enough to make people look alike. However, some folks’ genetics have taken their resemblance to a whole other level, where they seem like an exact copy of someone else.

1.“I often hear how I look like my grandmother.”

2. “My great-grandpa in 1918 and me in 2020”

3. “My Norwegian great-grandmother and I. My Scandinavian roots are only 26%, so her genes had to be super strong.”

4. “My grandma, Gigi, and me”

5. “Would have never known I was a doppelgänger of my great-grandmother (1894-1961) without AncestryDNA.”

6. “My great-great-great-grandfather and I”

7. “Me and my paternal grandfather”

8. “My great-great uncle and I”

9. “Genes are funny. My maternal grandmother and me”

10. “My father and I at 29 years old”

11. “My whole life people have told me that I looked just like my mom. I never saw it until I found this old picture of hers.”

12. “My husband and daughter”

13. “I always thought I looked nothing like my dad until I saw his dad.”

14. “My grandmother and I at age 2”

15. “My dad and me wearing the same tie on our respective graduations, 30 years apart — this wasn’t planned.”