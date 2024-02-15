15 People Whose Relatives Could Be Their Clones

Sometimes when we look at a parent or a close relative, it’s like seeing ourselves in the mirror. The same smile or even a mark in the same spot is enough to make people look alike. However, some folks’ genetics have taken their resemblance to a whole other level, where they seem like an exact copy of someone else.
1.“I often hear how I look like my grandmother.”
2. “My great-grandpa in 1918 and me in 2020”
3. “My Norwegian great-grandmother and I. My Scandinavian roots are only 26%, so her genes had to be super strong.”
4. “My grandma, Gigi, and me”
5. “Would have never known I was a doppelgänger of my great-grandmother (1894-1961) without AncestryDNA.”
6. “My great-great-great-grandfather and I”
7. “Me and my paternal grandfather”
8. “My great-great uncle and I”
9. “Genes are funny. My maternal grandmother and me”
10. “My father and I at 29 years old”
11. “My whole life people have told me that I looked just like my mom. I never saw it until I found this old picture of hers.”
12. “My husband and daughter”
13. “I always thought I looked nothing like my dad until I saw his dad.”
14. “My grandmother and I at age 2”
15. “My dad and me wearing the same tie on our respective graduations, 30 years apart — this wasn’t planned.”
