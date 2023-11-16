15 People With Distinctive Body Traits That Shape Their Uniqueness

Embracing individuality is something we all appreciate. In this article, we’ll explore photos of individuals with one-of-a-kind traits that they proudly cherish. Stay tuned for an extra treat in the bonus section, you’ll find a unique cat.

“My eye has a birthmark.”

“My little finger is my biggest finger.”

“My grandma and I have extra lines on our pinkies.”

“I was born with a double thumb but it was surgically removed.”

“My pupils have always been off-center, but they never really caused me issues aside from an astigmatism.”

“This super thick beard hair that I pulled out. A normal hair is on the right for scale.”

“Hair after radiotherapy changes color and texture (bottom part).”

Eyes you can’t stop looking at...

“My left big toe is way bigger than my right one.”

“The difference in my leg muscles 3 weeks after having an ankle reconstruction”

“My eyes are half-brown half-gray.”

“My son was born with an extra thumb.”

“I’m able to bend just my fingertips without bending the other joints.”

“My jaw from below looks like my nose from above.”

“My boyfriends beard hair grows in like a hurricane pattern.”

Bonus: This cat has an amazing eye color.