A Couple With Dwarfism Was Advised Not to Have Children, but They Decided to Defy Expectations

Dwarfism is a rare condition that affects between 1 in 15,000 to 1 in 40,000 people. People with dwarfism often face discrimination and indifference from society. However, more and more people with this condition are sharing their life stories to combat prejudice against it.

Meet the couple.

Charli, an Australian woman with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism, tied the knot with Cullen in 2012, who has achromic dysplasia, a condition that hinders his physical growth. From the very first moment, the couple shared a dream of building a family together. Aware of the potential challenges Charli might face during childbirth and concerned about the possibility of passing on their physical conditions to their kids, they were filled with doubts and fears for several years. Nonetheless, in 2015, Charli became pregnant for the first time.

Doctors were against her pregnancy.

Doctors said to the family that there was a 25% likelihood of having a child with a typical height and an equal chance of a child not surviving. Charli clarified that if they chose to have kids, the children could have potentially inherited both variations of dwarfism, which typically leads to fatal consequences. However, during the initial stages of pregnancy, the couple underwent genetic testing to make sure this case didn’t happen.



The news was uplifting. Baby Tilba, like Charli’s mother and brother (while her father had an average stature), was also diagnosed with achondroplasia. Medical professionals cautioned that she might encounter spinal complications, yet overall, she was expected to lead a healthy life.

How they became an internet sensation.

Following Tilba’s birth and to fight dwarfism prejudice, the family launched an Instagram account, chronicling their journey, encompassing both triumphs and failures. Despite the challenges, Tilba blossomed into a cheerful, vivacious girl, captivating everyone she encountered. Yet, shielding her from potential teasing demanded relentless effort from the couple.



Despite bumping into a few mean people online, the couple persists in sharing daily snapshots of their joyous moments, reaffirming their brave refusal to let their dwarfism hinder their lives. Whether it’s outings to the beach, leisurely lunches under the sun, exercise routines, strolls, or updates on Tilba’s developmental milestones, these images portray them as an ordinary family, just like any other.

More babies were welcomed to the family.

In 2018, Charli found herself expecting one more baby, and the second child inherited the condition from the father. Subsequently, in 2020, Charli conceived for the third time. To the couple’s immense delight, the newborn did not inherit the distinctive traits of the parents and was born with a “standard” stature.



But what could have been magical experiences became a nightmare for Charli. The couple’s journey was an emotional roller coaster. When she became pregnant for the third time, she sincerely shared how she wished the moment was already over. She recalls facing discomfort, nausea, and fainting spells. Together with all the bad experiences, throughout each pregnancy, Charli had to undergo painful genetic testing. One of them involved a substantial needle penetrating her abdomen to extract a placenta sample, with a 2% risk of miscarriage, all aimed at assessing the genetic composition of her unborn child.

They are now living their lives to the fullest.

Now, with their family complete, they are all enjoying their lives to the maximum extent. Despite them having dwarfism, Charli and her family are brimming with joy and delight. And she doesn’t forget to share beautiful moments on her Instagram account. In addition to their lighthearted pictures, Charli also likes to share comical instances that highlight their height differences, such as oversized clothing or the slight complexities encountered during day-to-day activities, explaining that she doesn’t take her height too seriously. Acknowledging the occasional hostile comments they receive, she learned how to rise above them since most people come to their account to express warmth and admiration. She even noticed that their number of followers increased significantly over the past year, meaning the growing interest in their journey.