15 presents that will make fathers love you even more

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and what better way to honor your father than by getting him a great present? Like mothers, they deserve the best. We gathered 15 products most dads would jump for joy if they received.

1. 19-piece grooming kit designed for precision trimming. It comes with 6 hair trimmer combs that allow you to control the length and style of your hair. It is fully washable, making it easy to clean after use. It provides up to 90 minutes of run time per charge, and it only takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I really enjoyed how it worked and how quiet it is. It does a real nice job and I really like the base to hold the trimmer and all the accessories. I ran the trimmer for a very long time without having to charge it. I did however have issues getting the unit to charge. I called the customer service number and explained my issue.

Mind you, I was able to use this unit for over a year, sparingly, without a single charge. Customer service was extremely helpful. Even though it was just past the warranty of 1 year, they were willing to ship me a new trimmer. This is the way all companies should operate! @Donald A. McLain

2. Grill 21-piece accessory kit that includes 1 apron, 4 pockets for tools to be stored in while grilling, 1 tong, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 basting brush, 1 grill brush,1 extra grill brush head, 1 spatula, 4 skewers, 8 corn holders, and a portable storage case. The premium stainless steel material never rusts or cracks.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is a good kit to have, especially on the go. It has pretty much everything you need to get grilling. I like that the brush as a replacement brush that it comes with. All the accessories are made with good quality materials and very sturdy. @eydmar angulo

3. Neck fan that will not pinch hair or cut your fingers, ensuring safe use for long-haired people. It has been upgraded to make lower noise, and it is made of soft and comfortable material. The battery provides 4–16 hours of working time and has a 3-speed adjustment.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this to use at Disneyland. The low speed is pretty quiet. Other speeds are a little louder, but since I will be using it outdoors, that is not an issue. I also bought one as a gift! Will definitely be on my “Disney musts” list. @Stacy Picazo

4. Air compression massager with 3 levels of compression that allows you to reach many pain points. Extra knee heating improves knee problems. Compression wrap can massage from your foot to your thigh to relieve fatigue and improve blood circulation.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: This came packaged very well! Everything was easily unfolded out of the box. Instructions were easy to understand and follow for assembly and use.

These really felt great on my legs. I read a lot and sit for hours at a time, so these are just what I need to keep my legs from cramping and getting sore. I am very happy with my purchase and definitely recommend to anyone interested! @R. West

5. Back scratcher with 3 detachable heads. The tool retracts to 8″ short for easy storage and extends up to 32’’ for ease of use. The stainless steel handle and soft rubber make it both durable and very comfortable to hold and reach even the hardest spots to scratch.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: The metal shaft on this is very thick and with the removable head it really is the perfect back scratcher to carry around inside a pocket every day. It comes with four removable heads which screw in and out. It’s a good design and clearly built to last. Highly recommend! @Cyber Daimon

6. GPS smartwatch that keeps track of your energy levels and pulse. You can easily download songs and connect with your headphones. It has 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, and swimming. It has a 7-day battery life, or 5 days if you’re using the GPS and music functions.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: The sleep tracking starts the time when I am fairly still. It does not do well at tracking when I wake throughout the night, but that may be a setting I haven’t messed with yet. It tracks stairs and steps fairly good.

I needed to order a longer strap, as the factory one barely fit the average male wrist size. I don’t do much with it (sleep, step monitor, stair flight count) so the battery has been no problem for me. @NoneOfYourBusn

7. Car interior cleaner that cleans and protects all materials, including vinyl, carpet, glass, and wood. Just mist it on and wipe it off. The unique formula contains blockers that help shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight. It leaves no residue or greasy feel behind.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used this cleaner when deep cleaning my car. I used it everywhere, from my dash to my leather seats. It worked very well.

My seats were super dirty and cracked, so I used this cleaner paired with a drill brush attachment, and they came clean fairly easily. I wasn’t sure I would like the scent, but it was pleasant and not overwhelming. @L Stew.

8. Wireless meat thermometer that features Bluetooth 5 with a range of over 1000ft. You can easily monitor your cooking progress using the free app. It walks you through each stage of the cooking process, ensuring perfect and consistent results every time. You can even set up custom alerts and notifications.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: The app is really helpful and easy to use with videos and ideas. Lots of possible meat options, and it gives you the cooking time and the actual temperature to your phone.

The probe and the charging station looks great in the kitchen. It has a magnet so you can have it in different places (grill, cabinet, fridge) and the battery last long. The meat internal temperature as you program the probe works pretty good. @Santiago

9. Backpack cooler that can store up to 54 cans of beer or soda and up to 4lb ice. It is made with high-quality PEVA material and thick insulated foam. The waterproof backpack keeps your food and drinks at the desired temperature (hot or cold) for up to 24 hours.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: We love this cooler backpack and have used it several times. We did have an issue with the strap breaking, but the customer service was phenomenal. They took care of the problem immediately, sending a replacement that arrived the next day. @Lauren Bernero Faccone

10. Eye massager you can adjust based on the compression level you prefer. The built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees. The product adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, relaxing the skin around your eyes.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I didn’t like this the first time I used it. It was pressing too hard on my eyes. Once I loosened the strap, the next time I used it was great.

I have sensitive eyes that are dry all the time. Using this at night before I go to bed is so relaxing. I love it so much. The heat is my favorite part. I recommend it highly. @Christy

11. Adjustable dumbbells that adjust from 5 to 52.5 lb. in 2.5 lb. increments, up to 25 lb. No more picking up 15 different dumbbells to give you the results you want. Just select the weight you want with the turn of the dial. They are made from steel, iron, ABS, and rubber.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: These weights are great for a home gym. They adjust easily with the turn of a dial (actually 2), and the small weight adjustments are very useful for gradual improvements in strength. The mechanism has a nice click that seems well-made; metal gears, not plastic. The weights are well-balanced, and the grips are comfortable.

The ease and the speed of weight adjustments, eliminates the need for any other weights. I wish I had bought these years ago instead of being cheap and buying an inexpensive set of plates. So, I advise spending the money upfront for these weights. @R. L. Sun

12. Universal socket tool that instantly adjusts to any size or shape. It is suitable for standard 1/4″ to 3/4″ and metric 7mm to 19mm nuts and other various shape and size objects. It is equipped with a power drill adapter and is easy to connect with most electric drills and electric screwdrivers.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this universal socket because I needed a hex wrench and wasn’t sure of the size. This tool fit my bolts easily. I attached it to a screwdriver to get the bolts set in place. Then I attached it to my drill and tightened them-superfast and super easy.

Highly recommend. And Amazon had same-day shipping, so it saved me a trip to the hardware store and I got my project done ASAP. @D.D. Popcorn

13. Funny ceramic coffee mug your dad will have a nice laugh with. It is made of premium-quality ceramic and is entirely handmade. The mug is fired at extremely high temperatures to ensure its durability. It is also dishwasher and microwave-safe.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: Great quality, fits a nice amount of coffee, and makes the kids laugh every time they look at it. I have the gassiest babies and boyfriend, and this fit them all to a T. The little butt farting made it even funnier when he opened it up on Father’s Day. @Sydney

14. Massage gun that deeply penetrates to help you cope with everyday stresses and exhausting exercises by reaching those stubborn knots, sore muscles, and trigger points. The 30-speed levels and 9 massage heads make our muscle massager gun perfect for professional athletes.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this massage gun for my parents for two main reasons: 1) the price: you can’t beat the price on this gun and 2) it charges via USB-C, which is a major benefit vs other cheaper guns that use a proprietary charging port which if you lose you can no longer use the gun.

As for the feel and power and attachments included, it is fairly lightweight but still packs a nice pinch. They include most standard attachments, but my preference is the one with soft face, which allows for a relaxing massage. @Kunal P.

15. Beard growth kit that includes a handmade beard oil, designed to moisturize and nourish the hair while helping to fill in patches and thicken the beard. It won’t clog your pores or leave oily residue. The kit also includes a sculpting balm and precision comb.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Fiancé loves this kit. He uses it weekly, sometimes daily, he hasn’t noticed a big difference yet in hair growth, but the oil definitely helps his face feel soft. Only been using a couple weeks so we will see! @XoxoMawma

